NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Spotted Testing Feature That Lets Users Ban Comments With Chosen Words, Phrases

, 28 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Spotted Testing Feature That Lets Users Ban Comments With Chosen Words, Phrases

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong

Facebook could soon let uses mute comments with particular words or phrases

Highlights

  • Facebook may launch a tool to let you ban chosen words on your timeline
  • It may also include phrases and emojis
  • Comments will still be available for the users who posted them

Facebook is reportedly testing an interesting new feature that will help users combat abuse, bullying, and harassment on the platform. Online harassment has been a major issue that has plagued most social media websites for a long time now. Facebook, for its part, has been taking a number of actions to fight against the issue, and the upcoming feature appears to be another one in the lineup. According to a developer, Facebook users will soon be able to block comments containing particular words, phrases, or emoji from appearing on their personal timelines.

As per a post by developer Jane Wong on Twitter, the new Facebook feature will allow you to select a particular word, a group of words, or even emojis that you do not want to appear in your timeline. Wong also shared a screenshot of the feature that is currently under development. As per the image, when you block certain words Facebook will notify that the users who post the comments and their friends will still be able to see them.

The new comment filtering feature is quite similar to the one that Facebook-owned Instagram already has. Instagram has been allowing users to filter comments, using default keywords and custom keywords, for a long time now. Similarly, Twitter also has a feature called Muted Words that lets users ban particular words from their timelines.

Facebook may let users pick works that they want to filter out or it may suggest certain words or phrases itself. As of now, there is no clarity on whether the feature will be available for the news feed as well. It is worth noting that Facebook is currently testing the feature and it has not been rolled out yet. As of now, there is no official information regarding the feature from the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Facebook Was Warned of Alleged Russian Meddling Back in 2014
Xiaomi Redmi 4A Gets MIUI 10 Stable Update, Redmi 4 Reportedly Receiving It Too
Pricee
Facebook Spotted Testing Feature That Lets Users Ban Comments With Chosen Words, Phrases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Realme U1 Review
  3. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  4. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  5. Realme U1 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  6. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  7. Detel Launches 'World's Most Economical LCD TV' in India
  8. Huawei Mate 20 Pro to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Nokia 7.1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Starts Rolling Out
  10. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone XS Max
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.