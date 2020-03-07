Technology News
loading

Facebook Shuts London, Singapore Offices After Coronavirus Case

A staff member working at the US technology giant's Marina One office in Singapore was on Friday diagnosed.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 7 March 2020 10:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Shuts London, Singapore Offices After Coronavirus Case

Facebook is shutting its London office and part of its Singapore base for "deep cleaning"

Highlights
  • Facebook said it immediately closed the affected areas
  • It is contacting individuals who had direct contact with infected person
  • Facebook has already closed its Shanghai office

Facebook said Friday it was shutting its London office and part of its Singapore base for "deep cleaning" after an employee in the Asian city state was diagnosed with coronavirus.

A staff member working at the US technology giant's Marina One office in Singapore was on Friday diagnosed with COVID-19, a spokesman told AFP.

"We have immediately closed the affected areas for deep cleaning and advised employees based in the affected area to work from home until 13 March," he said in an emailed statement.

The infected employee had also visited Facebook's London offices between February 24 and 26.

"We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then," the spokesman said.

The company said it was getting in touch with individuals who had direct contact with the person infected, and had asked them to self-isolate and monitor for any potential symptoms.

Facebook has already closed its Shanghai office until further notice, while employees in Italy and South Korea have been encouraged to work from home.

In addition, staff in the San Francisco Bay area have been "strongly recommended" to work from home starting from Friday.

Coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people across 91 countries globally, according to an AFP tally, while more than 3,400 people have died.

A total of 163 people have currently tested positive for the virus in Britain, and two people have died, health authorities said Friday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Coronavirus, COVID 19
AMD Unveils Next-Gen Ryzen, Epyc CPU Roadmaps; High-End Radeon GPU With Ray Tracing Launching This Year
Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads

Related Stories

Facebook Shuts London, Singapore Offices After Coronavirus Case
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6: The Redmi Note 8 Pro Killer India Has Been Waiting For?
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  3. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Jio Seeks Data Price Hiked to Rs. 20 per GB Over 6 Months
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review
  6. iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report
  7. Oppo Watch Debuts With Apple Watch-Like Design, Curved AMOLED Display
  8. All You Need to Know About Netflix’s Next Indian Movie, Guilty
  9. Realme 6 Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Grindr's Chinese Owner Says to Sell Dating App for $608 Million
  2. Boeing Hit With 61 Safety Fixes for Starliner Astronaut Capsule
  3. SXSW Festival in Texas Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears
  4. Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads
  5. Facebook Shuts London, Singapore Offices After Coronavirus Case
  6. AMD Unveils Next-Gen Ryzen, Epyc CPU Roadmaps; High-End Radeon GPU With Ray Tracing Launching This Year
  7. New Research Claims Our Understanding of Universe Could Be Wrong
  8. Jio Fiber Subscriber Base for December Grows Marginally to 86 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI
  9. Samsung to Shift Some Smartphone Production to Vietnam Due to Coronavirus
  10. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Early Access Sale Allows Buyers to Reserve the Phones: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.