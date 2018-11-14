NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Shuts Down More Accounts Aimed at US Elections Meddling

, 14 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Shuts Down More Accounts Aimed at US Elections Meddling

Highlights

  • Facebook said it shut down accounts aimed at influencing the US election
  • It is also exploring a possible link to Russia
  • Facebook had announced it blocked some 30 accounts on its platform

Facebook said it shut down more accounts aimed at influencing the US midterm election and that it is exploring a possible link to Russia.

Facebook shuts more accounts aimed at political meddling

Facebook on Tuesday said it shut down more accounts aimed at influencing the US midterm election and that it is exploring a possible link to Russia.

"As we've continued to investigate, we detected and removed some additional Facebook and Instagram accounts," head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in an update posted at the social network.

While stressing the challenge of identifying the culprits, he noted that a website claiming to be associated with the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russia-based troll farm, published a list of Instagram accounts they said that they had created.

Facebook had already shut down most of those accounts, and blocked the rest after an internal investigation, according to Gleicher.

"Ultimately, this effort may have been connected to the IRA, but we aren't best placed to say definitively whether that is the case," Gleicher said.

"Trolls have an incentive to claim that their activities are more widespread and influential than may be the case."

On the eve of the midterm election, Facebook announced it blocked some 30 accounts on its platform and 85 more on Instagram after police warned they may be linked to "foreign entities" trying to interfere.

On Tuesday, the numbers of accounts removed for "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" was raised to 36 at Facebook and 99 at the social network's Instagram service.

Most of the accounts were created after the middle of last year. Overall, the Instagram accounts had amassed about 1.25 million followers, with 600,000 of those people located in the United States, according to Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Facebook pages had attracted a total of approximately 65,000 followers in total, with posts mainly in French.

Most of the Instagram accounts were said to be in English.

Facebook shared examples of content being shared, saying there were many posts about celebrities as well as social issues such as women's rights and gay pride.

Facebook blocked the initial accounts a day after being contacted by US law enforcement officials about online activity they believe may be linked to foreign entities.

A study published in late October found that misinformation on social media was spreading at a greater rate than during the run-up to the 2016 presidential vote, which Russia is accused of manipulating through a vast propaganda campaign in favour of Donald Trump, the eventual winner.

Major online social platforms have been under intense pressure to avoid being used by "bad actors" out to sway outcomes by publishing misinformation and enraging voters.

Facebook weeks ago opened a "war room" at its Menlo Park headquarters in California to be a nerve centre for the fight against misinformation and manipulation of the largest social network by foreign actors trying to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere.

The war room is part of stepped-up security announced by Facebook, which will be adding some 20,000 employees.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
NASA Wants People on Mars Within 25 Years
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Now on Sale in India, New Alexa Voice Remote Also Available
Pricee
Facebook Shuts Down More Accounts Aimed at US Elections Meddling
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: Expected Specifications
  2. OnePlus 5, 5T Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.7 Update With Bluetooth Fix
  3. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  4. Vivo Y95 With 4,030mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Vivo Z1 Lite With Snapdragon 626 SoC, Dual Camera Setup Launched
  6. Realme 2 Pro, 1 to Get ColorOS 5.2 This Month; Realme 2 and C1 Later
  7. Flipkart’s Binny Bansal Said to Have Resigned After Sexual Assault Allegations
  8. Samsung Galaxy A9 With 4 Rear Cameras Said to Launch in India This Month
  9. Best Phones Under Rs. 15,000 in India Right Now
  10. JBL PartyBox 200, PartyBox 300 Compact Audio Systems Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.