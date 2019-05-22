Technology News

Facebook Should Hire Microsoft President Brad Smith as CEO, Ex-Security Chief Alex Stamos Says

Stamos, who was a key figure in the fight against the spread of fake news and misinformation, quit Facebook in August last year.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 15:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Should Hire Microsoft President Brad Smith as CEO, Ex-Security Chief Alex Stamos Says

 Mired in several privacy scandals, Facebook must hire Microsoft President Brad Smith as its new CEO as it is right time for Mark Zuckerberg to step down, a former Facebook security chief has stressed.

Speaking at the Collision Tech Conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Alex Stamos said Zuckerberg needs to give up some of his control of Facebook and hire a new CEO, reports CNN.

"There is a legitimate argument that he has too much power. He needs to give up some of that power," Stamos was quoted as saying.

"Facebook needs to have an internal revolution on the culture of how products are built. If I was him, I would go hire a new CEO for the company," Stamos said, adding Smith could be a good fit as an "adult who has been through this before".

Stamos, who was a key figure in the fight against the spread of fake news and misinformation, quit Facebook in August last year and join Stanford University as a full-time teacher and researcher.

In a recent opinion piece in The New York Times, Facebook Co-founder Chris Hughes said the government must hold Mark (Zuckerberg) accountable, adding that it is time to break up the social networking giant.

Zuckerberg is also working as Chief Product Officer after the recent departure of Christopher Cox.

Both Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg have said that breaking Facebook won't serve any purpose.

"You could break us up, you could break other tech companies up, but you actually don't address the underlying issues people are concerned about," Sandberg told CNBC.

Several US Senators have also called for breaking up the social network amid repeated data breaches and privacy violations on the platform.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris has stressed that authorities should take a serious look at breaking up Facebook as the social network platform is a "utility that has gone unregulated".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Brad Smith, Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Stamos
Huawei P30 Lite Launch Delayed by Japanese Carriers SoftBank's Ymobile and KDDI
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Should Hire Microsoft President Brad Smith as CEO, Ex-Security Chief Alex Stamos Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  4. This Is What Ola Has to Say on Reports That Food Delivery Is Being Shut Down
  5. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  6. Sony Is Exiting the Smartphone Business in India, Other Markets
  7. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  8. Huawei OS May Arrive This Year but Is ‘Far From Ready’
  9. Honor 20 Pro Scores Well on DxOMark, Lauded for Zoom and Bokeh Skills
  10. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.