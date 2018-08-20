NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Should Be Treated as Content Creator, Say Attorneys in Ad Policy Case

, 20 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Should Be Treated as Content Creator, Say Attorneys in Ad Policy Case

For the efforts it makes to "customise" audience for its advertisers, Facebook should legally be considered as a "content creator" just as any other media outlet, according to US attorneys involved in a case relating to the social networking giant's ad policies, the media reported.

This assertion may have immediate legal ramifications and open the way for news publishers and users demanding reward from Facebook for the content that they provide, The Outline reported on Saturday.

The attorneys with the southern district of New York argued that when Facebook mines user data to "create" and "customise" an audience for a particular advertiser, it amounts to creating user content.

The arguments were filed on August 14 as part of an ongoing lawsuit asking whether or not Facebook's ad policies constitute discrimination, according to a report in the New York Law Journal.

The case involves Facebook arguing that it should not count as discrimination when they only show housing ads only to a particular community.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US, Facebook
Xiaomi Poco F1 With 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of August 22 India Launch
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price Cut in India Again
Vivo Nex
Facebook Should Be Treated as Content Creator, Say Attorneys in Ad Policy Case
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Tata Sky Offers Broadband Plans With Up to 100Mbps Speeds in 12 Cities
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus Teased as Flipkart-Exclusive, India Launch Tomorrow
  3. Jio GigaFiber Registrations, Xiaomi Poco F1 Leaked, and More News This Week
  4. LG G7+ ThinQ Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price in India Slashed Again
  6. Gmail's Confidential Mode Comes to Android, iOS
  7. Xiaomi Poco F1 With 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo Y83 Pro With Dual Camera Setup Launched in India: Report
  9. Poco F1: Everything We Know About Xiaomi's Latest Smartphone
  10. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.