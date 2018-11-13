NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Services Back Up After Americas Disruption on Monday

, 13 November 2018
Facebook Services Back Up After Americas Disruption on Monday

The incident saw Facebook's share price drop before recovering slightly

Highlights

  • Facebook went down briefly across some parts of Americas
  • Users were able to get back onto their profiles on Monday
  • Facebook did not immediately give a reason for the interruption

Facebook users in the Americas were able to get back onto their profiles Monday afternoon, after the social media network went down briefly across some parts of the region.

The internet giant, which has 2.25 billion global users, did not immediately give a reason for the temporary service interruption, which struck around 6pm GMT (11:30pm IST).

Users from the east coast of the US, to Canada, Los Angeles and some parts of South America, including Uruguay, reported being presented with an error message for several minutes as they tried to access Facebook - the world's largest social network.

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," it read.

The incident saw Facebook's share price drop before recovering slightly.

Comments

Further reading: Facebook
Facebook Services Back Up After Americas Disruption on Monday
