Technology News
loading

Facebook Says Will Give Priority to Original News Reporting

Facebook said it will also downplay news stories that lack bylines that can be checked or from publishers that don't clearly share information about their staff.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 1 July 2020 11:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Says Will Give Priority to Original News Reporting

Some companies have signed on to the #StopHateForProfit campaign organised by social justice activists

Highlights
  • Facebook will start with English language news
  • Stories most often cited on a topic will be considered original sources
  • Facebook will also check articles for bylines or staff pages

Facebook on Tuesday said it will give priority to original news reporting as part of an effort to divert attention from spam, click bait, and specious articles.

The world's leading social network said it will also downplay news stories that lack bylines that can be checked or from publishers that don't clearly share information about their staff.

"We've found that publishers who do not include this information often lack credibility to readers and produce content with clickbait or ad farms, all content people tell us they don't want to see on Facebook," Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice president for global news partnerships, and product manager Jon Levin said in a blog post.

The moves come as Facebook tries to diffuse an advertiser boycott that has morphed into a global digital activist campaign aimed at curbing hateful and toxic content on the social media giant.

The unprecedented move has been joined by major brands like Unilever, Starbucks, Levis, and Coca-Cola, with nearly 200 firms pausing advertising on the social network, wiping out billions in Facebook's market value.

Some companies have signed on to the #StopHateForProfit campaign organised by social justice activists, while others have simply acted on their own to avoid the toxic atmosphere of Facebook.

The boycott gained momentum amid the latest civil unrest as activists pressed Facebook to be more aggressive about curbing racist and inflammatory content, including from President Donald Trump.

Michelle Amazeen, a Boston University professor of communication, said the latest action "suggests that social media need to take this issue seriously or it's going to affect their bottom line."

Facebook appeared to respond late last week by announcing it would ban a "wider category of hateful content" in ads.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook also would add tags to posts that are "newsworthy" but violate platform rules -- following the lead of Twitter, which has used such labels on tweets from Trump.

The changes announced Tuesday are aimed at stories displayed as part of the News Feed at Facebook.

"Original reporting plays an important role in informing people around the world, from breaking a news story, to creating an in-depth investigative report, uncovering new facts and data, sharing critical updates in times of crisis, or broadcasting eyewitness reports," Brown and Levin said.

"This important journalism takes time and expertise, and we want to ensure that it's prioritized on Facebook."

Facebook will start with English language news and subsequently expand to include other language.

Stories most often cited on a topic will be considered original sources, according to Brown and Levin.

Facebook will also check articles for bylines or staff pages at publisher websites to help determine who is behind stories.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook News, Facebook News Feed, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, Stop Hate for Profit
Carlyle to Buy 25 Percent of Airtel's Data Centre Arm Nxtra for $235 Million
Facebook Ad Boycott: VW, Adidas, Puma Join #StopHateForProfit Campaign Over Hate Speech

Related Stories

Facebook Says Will Give Priority to Original News Reporting
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  2. OnePlus Nord Set to Debut With a Price Tag Under $500
  3. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  4. From Dil Bechara to Umbrella Academy 2, What to Watch in July
  5. OnePlus Nord's Limited Pre-Orders Go Live Today in Select Markets
  6. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Lite to Be Available for Limited Pre-Orders Tomorrow
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Slashes By Rs. 2,000
  10. Mitron App Not Made in Pakistan, Co-Founders Claim
#Latest Stories
  1. Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 24,999
  2. Facebook Ad Boycott: VW, Adidas, Puma Join #StopHateForProfit Campaign Over Hate Speech
  3. Facebook Says Will Give Priority to Original News Reporting
  4. OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders to Go Live Today in Select Markets, UK Site Reveals More Details
  5. Carlyle to Buy 25 Percent of Airtel's Data Centre Arm Nxtra for $235 Million
  6. China Says India's Ban on Chinese Apps May Violate WTO Rules
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut, 256GB Storage Variant Now Reportedly Available
  8. Vivo X50 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6 Getting Android 10 With One UI 2.0 in India: Report
  10. Facebook Bans Accounts Linked to Anti-Government US 'Boogaloo' Movement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com