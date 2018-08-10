NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Says It Doesn't Remove Content 'Simply for Being False'

, 10 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Says It Doesn't Remove Content 'Simply for Being False'

Even as the world painfully takes notes of dangers of fake news spread on social media platforms, Facebook has said that it does not remove content simply for being false.

While the social network platform has in place rules against hate speech and takes personal attacks seriously, false content does not face censorship on its platform, Monika Bickert, Facebook's Head of Global Policy Management said on Thursday while participating in "Hard Questions", a series that explores the most challenging issues Facebook confronts.

"We don't allow hate speech on Facebook because it creates an environment where people feel personally attacked, where they won't feel comfortable coming and sharing themselves," Bickert said.

"The one thing that we don't remove is where someone simply asserts something false," she said, adding that Facebook tries to counter the virality of such content or tries to promote or make visible other views.

"Even if it is a horrible assertion of falsity, whether it's about the Holocaust or any other world even, we don't remove content simply for being false," Bickert added.

The statement bears significance at a time when rumours on social media platforms have been linked to real world violence in several countries, including India.

Facebook, Bickert said, also considers local regulations while blocking content on the platform.

"And we also block the speech where countries have told us, 'this is illegal in our country', then we will remove that speech in that country alone," she said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
How to Lose $3 Billion of Bitcoin in India
Vivo Nex
Facebook Says It Doesn't Remove Content 'Simply for Being False'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Freedom Sale
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: The Best Deals From Day 1
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Goes on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com in Big Freedom Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India Price, Released Date Revealed
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With Bigger Display and Battery Life Launched
  6. Nokia 7 Plus Gets Android Pie Beta 4: Here's How to Install
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone X vs OnePlus 6 vs Oppo Find X
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Launch Today: Here's All We Know So Far
  9. Vivo Set to Release Android 9.0 Pie Update in Q4 2018
  10. Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition With IPx4, Mic Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.