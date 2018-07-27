NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Says It Can't Protect User Data Alone

, 27 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Says It Can't Protect User Data Alone

Facing an intense public scrutiny over data leaks amid privacy concerns, Facebook has now called for the entire tech industry to come and protect people's data.

According to David Baser, Director of Product Management at Facebook, nearly every day, news comes out from a different company about personal data that got into the wrong hands.

"Even if we're all taking steps to shore up our privacy protections, we won't find the answers in a silo. Companies are connected and our technology ecosystem can't be reversed.

"So we need to work together on standards and best practices to make data portability a reality while also prioritising people's privacy and security," Baser said in a blog post late on Thursday.

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter last week announced that they will join the open source initiative called Data Transfer Project (DTP).

In the early stages at the moment, the Data Transfer Project will help users of one service to use their data to sign up for another service with encryption.

According to Facebook, some of the world's most popular apps have been built on its platform and the flow of information has the potential for abuse.

"Bad actors can gather information from people and use it in ways that they aren't aware of and didn't agree too, like selling personal data to marketers.

"Facebook has clear policies against this, but as we saw with the Cambridge Analytica situation, bad actors are more than willing to ignore these policies in pursuit of their own objectives," Baser said.

Some argue that the best response to Cambridge Analytica would be to lock Facebook down completely so apps can't get access to this kind of information but according to Facebook, limiting people's ability to share information would erase the conveniences they enjoy.

"We need to find the right balance, giving people control over data sharing and preventing abuse without hampering people's experiences or hindering innovation," said Baser.

Facing global backlash over data scandals, Facebook stock nosedived 20 percent - wiping over $120 billion off the company's market value in a single day - after its revenue and user growth in the second quarter of 2018 fell short of investor expectations.

The social media giant reported 2.23 billion monthly active users -- an increase of 11 percent (year-over-year) which was its slowest growth in more than two years.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Samsung, Other Tech Firms Say Will Pass GST Rate Cut Benefits to Buyers
HMD Global Looking to Hire Team to Strengthen US Presence: Report
Vivo Nex
Facebook Says It Can't Protect User Data Alone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Teases Galaxy Note 9 Speed, Storage in New Videos
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant's First Sale in India Set for Monday
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today
  4. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Company Teases
  5. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180, 1170, and 1160 Release Dates Leaked
  6. Honor 9N Review
  7. Can Huawei Nova 3 Beat OnePlus 6 in India?
  8. Where to Watch Tonight's Lunar Eclipse Live Stream
  9. Zuckerberg Loses More Than $15 Billion in Record Facebook Fall
  10. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.