NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Says Facing Multiple Inquiries From US, UK Regulators on Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal

 
, 04 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Says Facing Multiple Inquiries From US, UK Regulators on Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal

Facebook acknowledged Tuesday it was facing multiple inquiries from US and British regulators about the major Cambridge Analytica user data scandal.

The leading social network offered no details but its admission confirmed reports of a widening investigation into the misuse of private data by Facebook and its partners.

"We are cooperating with officials in the US, UK and beyond," a Facebook spokesman said in response to an AFP query.

"We've provided public testimony, answered questions, and pledged to continue our assistance as their work continues."

The Washington Post reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and FBI as well as the Justice Department are looking into the massive breach of users' personal data and how the company handled it.

Facebook shares closed the shortened Nasdaq trading day down 2.35 percent to $192.73 (roughly Rs. 13,200), heading into an Independence Day holiday with investors mulling what effect the investigations may have on the California-based Internet giant.

Facebook has admitted that up to 87 million users may have had their data hijacked by British consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked for US President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg apologised to the European Parliament in May and said the social media giant is taking steps to prevent such a breach from happening again.

Zuckerberg said at a hearing in Brussels that it became clear in the last two years that Facebook executives didn't do enough to prevent the platform "from being used for harm."

Zuckerberg was grilled about the breach in US Congress in April.

It remains unclear what if any penalties Facebook may face from the latest requests but the tech giant is legally bound to comply with a 2011 consent decree with the FTC on protecting private user data.

Any SEC inquiry could look at whether Facebook adequately disclosed key information to investors.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, US, UK, Cambridge Analytica, Mark Zuckerberg
Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant Departs as Intel Searches for CEO
Gmail App Controversy: Google Says It Vets Third-Party Developers, Doesn't Read Your Email
Samsung Galaxy J8
Facebook Says Facing Multiple Inquiries From US, UK Regulators on Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2018: What to Expect and How to Get the Best Deals
  2. Full Text of WhatsApp's Response to Government's Letter Over Mob Killings
  3. Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6 Play: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabiliser Launched in India
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Today, Price Likely to Start at Rs. 29,999
  7. Jio Announces New Cashback Offer, Lowers JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499
  8. How to Check and Revoke Third-Party Apps That Have Access to Your Gmail
  9. Honor 10 GT With 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo Tech Launched
  10. Amazon Prime Day India Sale Starts July 16, Launches and Offers Previewed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.