Technology News

Facebook Says CEO Did Not Ignore Personal Data Issues

Facebook was required to provide the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with emails.

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 12:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Says CEO Did Not Ignore Personal Data Issues

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not knowingly violate an agreement with the regulator supervising the company's management of users' personal data, the social media giant said Wednesday as it addressed an issue that has been under federal investigation for the past year.

Facebook was required to provide the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with emails, some from 2012, suggesting that Zuckerberg was personally aware of but neglected to address the fact that external applications had access to massive amounts of personal data without Facebook users' knowledge, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The newspaper added that it did not have access to the documents but that anonymous sources had described their contents.

"We have fully cooperated with the FTC's investigation to date and provided tens of thousands of documents, emails and files," said a Facebook spokesperson.

"At no point did Mark or any other Facebook employee knowingly violate the company's obligations under the FTC consent order nor do any emails exist that indicate they did."

The FTC reopened investigations into whether Facebook violated a 2011 settlement with the regulator on protecting user data following revelations last year that personal data from tens of millions of users was hijacked by the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica as it worked on Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The 2011 court-approved agreement required Facebook to notify users when it shares data with third parties and bars the social network from deceptive practices.

The investigation could result in a record fine running into billions of dollars.

Despite the controversies, some 2.7 billion people use at least one of the "family" of the company's applications, including the core Facebook network, Instagram, and messaging applications WhatsApp and Messenger.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
Google Pixel 4 Official Image Released Months Ahead of Formal Launch; Gesture Controls, Apple's True Tone-Like Display Experience Speculated
Netflix Taps Coco Writer Matthew Aldrich to Oversee The Chronicles of Narnia
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Says CEO Did Not Ignore Personal Data Issues
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. This Is Our Official First Look at the Google Pixel 4
  2. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  5. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  6. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Zomato Moves Closer to Drone-Based Food Delivery With Its Latest Test
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More
  9. LG X6 With Triple Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  10. Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i Launched in India: All You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.