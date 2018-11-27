NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Says Bug Showing Old Messages to Users Has Been Resolved

27 November 2018
Facebook Says Bug Showing Old Messages to Users Has Been Resolved

Highlights

  • Several users complained about old messages resurfacing on Messenger
  • They are popping up as old messages are being treated as new: Facebook
  • "We apologise for the inconvenience," said Facebook

With several users complaining about old messages resurfacing on their Facebook Messenger, the social networking giant first said it was aware of the issue and was working on a fix. Soon after, it confirmed the issue - caused by software updates - had been resolved.

The issue of old Messenger threads resurfacing automatically, without context or explanation, was first raised by users on Twitter.

These messages are popping up as old messages are being treated as new, unread ones, according to Facebook.

"Some people are seeing older messages on Facebook.com. We are aware of the issue and are actively working to resolve it in as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge.

"We apologise for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

The problem is particularly damaging for people who want to forget about some past conversations which could be with a former love interest or a dead person. This is, however, not the first time something like this has happened by accident. Back in 2015, Facebook notoriously began resurfacing painful memories for people using its "On This Day" callback feature, the report said.

Later, a Facebook spokesperson informed The Verge that the issue had been resolved. "Earlier today, some people may have experienced Facebook resending older messages. The issue, caused by software updates, has been fully resolved. We're sorry for any inconvenience," the spokesperson told The Verge.

Written with inputs from IANS

Facebook Says Bug Showing Old Messages to Users Has Been Resolved
