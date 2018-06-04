Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Said to Have Given Phone Makers, Including Apple and Samsung, Access to User Data

 
, 04 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Said to Have Given Phone Makers, Including Apple and Samsung, Access to User Data

Raising fresh concerns about Facebook's privacy protection policies, a New York Times report has exposed how the social network allowed about 60 device makers, including Apple and Samsung, to access personal information of users and their friends.

Even before Facebook apps were widely available on smartphones, Facebook had data-sharing partnerships with the device makers, the report said citing company officials, adding that most of the deals remain in effect.

While the device partnerships allowed Facebook to expand its reach, it let the phone makers offer customers popular features of the social network, such as messaging, "like" buttons and address books.

The deals raise concerns about the company's privacy protections and compliance with a 2011 consent decree with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), The Times said.

Facebook, which is already under scrutiny for misuse of millions of its users' data after the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal became public, reportedly allowed the device companies access to the data of users' friends without their explicit consent.

While Facebook's leaders said that the kind of access exploited by the political consulting firm in 2014 was cut off by the next year as it prohibited developers from collecting information from users' friends.

But the company officials did not disclose that such restrictions were not applicable to makers of cellphones, tablets and other hardware, the report said.

However, Facebook officials denied the device partnerships violated its privacy policies, the FTC agreement and pledges to users.

They said its partnerships were governed by contracts that strictly limited use of the data, including any stored on partners' servers, adding that they knew of no cases where the information had been misused.

"These partnerships work very differently from the way in which app developers use our platform," Ime Archibong, a Facebook vice president was quoted as saying.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social, Apps, Mobiles, Apple, Samsung, Android, Facebook
Vivo Nex Bezel-Less Display Smartphone Tipped to Launch in 3 Variants
Uber's 'Business Is Finished' in Turkey, Erdogan Says
VIVO X21
Facebook Said to Have Given Phone Makers, Including Apple and Samsung, Access to User Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Revises Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan to Offer 2.4GB Data Per Day
  2. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi 8 Launch, Jio Holiday Hungama Offer & More News This Week
  4. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite With Display Notch Spotted on Certification Site
  6. Apple WWDC 2018 Keynote: How to Watch the Live Stream, and What to Expect
  7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Price Reportedly Cut in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Vivo X21
  9. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.