Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Runs UK, US Newspaper Ads Apologising for Data Scandal

 
, 26 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Runs UK, US Newspaper Ads Apologising for Data Scandal

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg took out full-page ads in nine major British and US newspapers on Sunday to apologise for a huge data privacy scandal.

"We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can't we don't deserve it," he said.

The ads ran in prominent positions in six British nationals, including the best-selling Mail on Sunday, The Sunday Times and The Observer - which helped break the story - as well as the New York Times, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

Zuckerberg explained there was a quiz developed by a university researcher "that leaked Facebook data of millions of people in 2014".

"This was a breach of trust, and I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time. We're now taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said.

The ad reflects public statements Zuckerberg made last week after the row prompted investigations in Europe and the United States, and sent Facebook's share price plunging.

He repeated that the social media giant had changed the rules on apps so no such data breach could happen again.

"We're also investigating every single app that had access to large amounts of data before we fixed this. We expect there are others," he wrote.

"And when we find them, we will ban them and tell everyone affected."

There was no mention of the British firm accused of using the data, Cambridge Analytica, which worked on US President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

It too has blamed the University of Cambridge researcher Alexsandr Kogan, for any potential breach of data rules

Kogan created a lifestyle quiz app for Facebook which was downloaded by 270,000 people, but allowed access to tens of millions of their contacts.

Facebook says he passed this to Cambridge Analytica without its knowledge. Kogan says he is being made a scapegoat.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Britain, Donald Trump, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Social, UK, US
Black Panther Becomes Highest-Grossing Solo Superhero Movie of All-Time
Facebook Says It Logs Call, Text Data Only From Android Users Who Opt-In
Facebook Runs UK, US Newspaper Ads Apologising for Data Scandal
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F7 Set to Launch in India: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Facebook-Cambridge Analytica, Vivo V9 Launch, and More News This Week
  3. Airtel Offers 30GB of Free Data to Rope in VoLTE Beta Testers
  4. Furore Erupts Around PM Modi's App Over Alleged Data Sharing
  5. Oppo F7 Specifications, Design, Features, and More: All You Need to Know
  6. How to Correct or Update Voter ID Card Details Online
  7. Best Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 You Can Buy Right Now
  8. Facebook Says It Logs Call, Text Data Only From Android Users Who Opt-In
  9. Vivo V9 Launched in India at Rs. 22,990, Pre-Orders Now Open
  10. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 With 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.