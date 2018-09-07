NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Researcher Tied to Cambridge Analytica Quits

, 07 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Researcher Tied to Cambridge Analytica Quits

Highlights

  • Facebook declined to explain why Joseph Chancellor left the company
  • He worked as quantitative researcher on its User Experience Research team
  • Facebook has been under the scanner of lawmakers after the data scandal

After becoming infamous for helping the controversial British political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica harvest tens of millions of Facebook users' profiles, a psychology researcher with the social networking giant has left the company, the media reported.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to explain when or why the researcher, Joseph Chancellor, had left the company, or to detail the results of any investigation into his work, Fast Company reported on Thursday.

Before leaving Facebook, Chancellor worked as a quantitative researcher on its User Experience Research team.

"I can confirm that Joseph Chancellor is no longer employed by Facebook, and we wish him all the best," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Although Cambridge University lecturer Aleksander Kogan became a focus of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal as he officially led the data harvest, Kogan said he "did everything with" Chancellor, the report said.

The two were co-founders of Global Science Research, or GSR, the company that Cambridge Analytica hired to gather the user data and analyse it for psychological traits, it added.

Facebook has been under the scanner of lawmakers around the world ever since the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal became public.

Appearing before the US Congress in April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Zuckerberg told the lawmakers that his own personal data was part of 87 million users' that was "improperly shared" with the British political consultancy firm.

The data was gathered via a quiz app, "thisisyourdigitallife," developed by Kogan, then a psychology researcher with University of Cambridge, and his company GSR which pulled out Facebook users' data in 2014-2015.

Facebook continues to face tough questions from lawmakers about Chancellor, although he was not mentioned on Wednesday, when Senators questioned Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at a hearing on Capitol Hill, the Fast Company report said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Joseph Chancellor, Cambridge Analytica
Fortnite Leak Shows Custom Battle Buses, Pets, Weapon Skins
AI Camera Phones
Facebook Researcher Tied to Cambridge Analytica Quits
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Jio Offering Free 1GB Data With Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions
  3. Lenovo ThinkPad E480 With 8th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  4. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  5. Uber Says Its Air Taxi Can Cut Travel Time in Mumbai by 90 Percent
  6. Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
  7. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 5 Rear Cameras, Xenon Flash
  8. OnePlus 6T Leak Hints at Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  9. Xiaomi Poco F1 Update Brings Camera Optimisations, AOSP Buttons
  10. iPhone Xs Max Said to Be 'Likely' Name for 6.5-inch Model, Prices Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.