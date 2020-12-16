Technology News
loading

Facebook Removes Disinformation Accounts Linked to French Military

Two networks running multiple Facebook accounts were assigned to people associated with the Russian Internet Research Agency, the company said.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 December 2020 11:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Removes Disinformation Accounts Linked to French Military

In disrupting the two Russian networks, the social network removed 274 Facebook accounts

Highlights
  • The French military made no immediate comment on the allegations
  • It involved 84 Facebook accounts, 6 pages, 9 groups
  • Some of the posts were about France's policies in Francophone Africa

Facebook said Tuesday that it had removed two networks based in Russia and one linked to the French military, accusing them of carrying out interference campaigns in Africa.

Two networks running multiple Facebook accounts were assigned to people associated with the Russian Internet Research Agency, and the third had "links to individuals associated with French military," the social media platform said.

All three were removed from the site for breaking its policy against foreign or government interference, Facebook said, adding that the networks targeted countries mainly in north Africa and some in the Middle East.

The French military made no immediate comment on the allegations.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, and David Agranovich, head of global threat disruption, said in a blog that the campaigns dueled with each other online.

"This was the first time our team found two campaigns, from France and Russia, actively engage with one another, including by befriending, commenting, and criticising the opposing side for being fake," they said.

The networks "used fake accounts as a central part of their operations to mislead people about who they are and what they are doing, and that was the basis for our action," Facebook said.

The French network targeted the Central African Republic and Mali, and, to a lesser extent, Niger, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Cote d'Ivoire and Chad.

It involved 84 Facebook accounts, 6 pages, 9 groups, and 14 Instagram accounts that violated policy against "coordinated inauthentic behaviour."

Some of the posts, in French and Arabic, were about France's policies in Francophone Africa, claims of Russian interference in CAR elections, supportive comments about the French military and criticism of Russia.

"The Russian imperialists are a gangrene on Mali!" read a sample post shared by Facebook.

In disrupting the two Russian networks, the social network removed 274 Facebook accounts and 18 Instagram accounts, along with an array of groups and pages.

"We shared information about our findings with law enforcement and industry partners," Gleicher and Agranovich said.

"We are making progress rooting out this abuse, but as we've said before, it's an ongoing effort and we're committed to continually improving to stay ahead."

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Octa-Core 4G SoC With Minor Improvements Over Snapdragon 675 Announced
Samsung Galaxy S21 January Launch Hinted by Company’s Executive, Galaxy S21 Ultra With Exynos 2100 Spotted

Related Stories

Facebook Removes Disinformation Accounts Linked to French Military
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 January Launch, S Pen Support Teased
  2. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  3. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Improved Battery Life Launched
  5. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  6. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Getting Refunds Due to Bug-Infested Gameplay: Report
  8. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Office 365 Apps for Mac Optimised for Apple Silicon, iCloud Accounts Get Outlook Support
  2. Google Hires Fiona Cicconi as New Personnel Head Amid Rising Worker Tensions
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 January Launch Hinted by Company’s Executive, Galaxy S21 Ultra With Exynos 2100 Spotted
  4. Facebook Removes Disinformation Accounts Linked to French Military
  5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Octa-Core 4G SoC With Minor Improvements Over Snapdragon 675 Announced
  6. Among Us Launched on Nintendo Switch as Cross-Platform Game; Console, Mobile and PC Users Can Play Together
  7. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Executives Set Company Roadmap at Year-End Meeting
  8. Tom Cruise Blasts Mission: Impossible 7 Crew Over Breaching COVID-19 Protocols
  9. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Podcast Deal With Spotify to Tell ‘Uplifting’ Stories
  10. Gmail Service Disrupted in New Google Mishap, Restored Within Hours
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com