NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Removes More Pages, Accounts With Russia Links

, 17 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Removes More Pages, Accounts With Russia Links

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had removed hundreds of Russia-initiated pages, accounts and groups that it judged to be involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Facebook's head of cyber-security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said in a blog post it had unearthed two separate operations which originated in Russia, with one active in multiple countries across eastern Europe and the other specific to Ukraine.

The company said it had taken down about 364 Facebook Pages and accounts run by the first Russian network and operating in Baltic Sea states, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Central and Eastern Europe, adding that these pages were linked to employees of Russian news agency Sputnik.

The company also said that based on a tip from US law enforcement, it had separately removed 107 Facebook pages, group and accounts and 41 Instagram accounts that originated in Russia and operated in Ukraine.

"We didn't find any links between these operations, but they used similar tactics by creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing," the company said.

Facebook has been under fire for the last two years for its self-admitted sluggishness in developing tools to combat extremist content and propaganda operations.

Facebook and Twitter Inc took down millions of posts and shuttered accounts linked to influence operations by Russia, Iran and other actors in the run-up to US mid-term elections in November.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Russia
Google India Issued Legal Notice by Amul on Misuse of AdWords Platform
Pricee
Facebook Removes More Pages, Accounts With Russia Links
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  2. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  3. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  4. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
  5. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  6. Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC
  7. Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 Discounts Revealed for Upcoming Sale
  8. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  9. Amazon Echo Input Smartens Your Dumb Speaker With Alexa for Rs. 2,999
  10. PUBG Blamed for Poor Exam Results, Student Body Seeks 'Ban'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.