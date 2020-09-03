Technology News
loading

Facebook Quizzed by Indian Parliamentary Panel Over Political Bias

The IT panel, headed by Shashi Tharoor of the opposition Congress Party, questioned Facebook's India boss Ajit Mohan for more than two hours.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 September 2020 09:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Quizzed by Indian Parliamentary Panel Over Political Bias

Facebook "remains committed to be an open and transparent platform", the company said in a statement

Highlights
  • TMC made public a letter which accused FB of being partial to the BJP
  • India's technology minister slammed Facebook for censuring content
  • Facebook employees have questioned FB's content policies in India

Opposition lawmakers from a parliamentary panel accused Facebook on Wednesday of favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a meeting to quiz the social media giant on its content regulation.

The IT panel, headed by lawmaker Shashi Tharoor of the opposition Congress Party, questioned Facebook's India boss Ajit Mohan for more than two hours.

It had summoned Facebook after The Wall Street Journal published a story last month saying Ankhi Das, the US tech giant's Public Policy Director for South and Central Asia, had opposed the taking down of posts by a BJP politician who labelled Indian Muslims traitors.

At the hearing, lawmakers from opposition parties, including the Congress, slammed Facebook for not taking down hate or inflammatory content posted by users with right-wing ideology or by accounts related to the BJP, at least six panel members told Reuters.

Mohan was told Facebook was biased toward the BJP as it received paid advertisements from government ministries, the sources said.

BJP lawmakers, on the other hand, accused Facebook of prejudice towards the Congress party, sources on the panel added.

Mohan gave the panel a presentation on Facebook's content polices, and re-affirmed the platform's neutrality, according to sources.

Facebook "remains committed to be an open and transparent platform", the company said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Hours before the panel hearing, a regional party governing the state of West Bengal, made public a letter which accused Facebook of being partial to the BJP, adding to the clamour of opposition voices which have been criticising the company's content regulation practices.

In a letter to Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, dated August 31, West Bengal's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, said the company's recent blocking of pages and accounts in the state pointed to the links it had with the BJP.

"There is enough material now in the public domain, including internal memos of senior Facebook management, to substantiate the bias," Trinamool Congress spokesman Derek O' Brien wrote in the letter.

"Please do all it takes to urgently work towards maintaining the integrity of your platform in the Indian electoral process."

West Bengal will hold state assembly elections early next year.

On Tuesday, the country's technology minister slammed Facebook for censuring content posted by users who supported right-wing ideology.

Even Facebook employees have questioned the company's content policies in the country, Reuters has previously reported.

Menlo Park, California-headquartered Facebook has previously said it is a non-partisan platform and it will remove content that violates its community standards.

The hearing ended without a resolution on Wednesday and Facebook representatives will be summoned again after the panel, whose term expires on September 12, is reconstituted, Tharoor told journalists.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook India, hate speech accusations, BJP
PM Modi’s Website’s Twitter Account Briefly Hacked to Ask for Cryptocurrency
Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook Quizzed by Indian Parliamentary Panel Over Political Bias
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  3. Realme 7 Review
  4. Vodafone Idea May Get Major Investment From Amazon, Verizon: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  7. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  8. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Launching in India Today
  9. PUBG Mobile Ban: Alternatives You Can Play Right Now
  10. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Unveils ZenBook, VivoBook Laptops Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors
  2. PUBG Ban: Government Bans 118 Chinese Apps and Games Including PUBG Mobile, Apus Launcher, Rules of Survival
  3. Facebook Bans BJP Politician Raja Singh From Its Platform
  4. First Black Hole With 'Intermediate Mass' Discovered, Oldest Ever Detected
  5. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 109, Rs. 169 Prepaid Plans, Rs. 46 Plan Voucher Availability Expanded
  6. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Panasonic Lumix S5 Compact Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With 24-Megapixel Sensor, 5-Axis IBIS Launched
  8. Nokia 2.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update in India
  9. Redmi Smart Band India Launch Set for September 8, Xiaomi Announces
  10. Prince Harry and Meghan Sign Sprawling Netflix Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com