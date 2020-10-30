Technology News
loading

Facebook Anticipates Tougher 2021 Even as Pandemic Boosts Ad Revenue

Facebook's total revenue rose 22 percent to $21.47 billion (roughly Rs. 1,59,400 crores) during the third quarter.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 October 2020 10:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Anticipates Tougher 2021 Even as Pandemic Boosts Ad Revenue

Facebook continued to expand its user base, with monthly active users rising to 2.74 billion

Highlights
  • Shares of Facebook were flat in extended trading
  • Revenue growth at Facebook has been cooling as its business matures
  • Facebook has been under pressure ahead of US presidential election

Facebook on Thursday warned of a tougher 2021 despite beating analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue as businesses adjusting to the global coronavirus pandemic continued to rely on the company's digital advertisements tools.

The world's biggest social media company said in its outlook that it faced "a significant amount of uncertainty," citing impending privacy changes by Apple and a possible reversal in the pandemic-prompted shift to online commerce.

"Considering that online commerce is our largest ad vertical, a change in this trend could serve as a headwind to our 2021 ad revenue growth," it said.

Shares of the company were flat in extended trading.

Facebook's financial results and those of Google and Amazon demonstrate how resilient tech giants have been even as the pandemic devastated other parts of the economy.

The success has earned them extra scrutiny in Washington, where the companies face multiple antitrust investigations.

Facebook's total revenue, which primarily consists of advertisement sales, rose 22 percent to $21.47 billion (roughly Rs. 1,59,400 crores) from $17.65 billion (roughly Rs. 1,31,263 crores) in the third quarter ended September 30, beating analysts' estimates of a 12 percent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

A July advertisement boycott over Facebook's handling of hate speech, which saw some of the social media giant's biggest individual spenders press pause, barely made a dent in its sales, which mostly come from small businesses.

Revenue growth at Facebook, the world's second-biggest seller of online advertisements after Google, has been cooling steadily as its business matures, although it came in at more than 20 percent throughout 2019.

Still, compared to expectations, the company has had a bumper year due to surging use of its platforms by users stuck at home amid virus-related lockdowns, which cushioned online advertisements sales even as broader economic activity suffered.

User base growth

Facebook continued to expand its user base, with monthly active users rising to 2.74 billion, compared with estimates of 2.70 billion according to the IBES data, although user numbers declined in North America compared to the second quarter.

The company projected that trend would continue for the rest of the year, with user numbers either flat or slightly down in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

"It appears that investors are disappointed that despite user growth jumping across most regions during the quarter, the social media platform reported a decrease in users in North America, which covers the US and Canada, its most lucrative ad market," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

Total expenses increased 28 percent to $13.43 billion (roughly Rs. 99,956 crores), with costs continuing to grow as Facebook tries to build out its non-advertisement businesses and quell criticism that its handling of user privacy and abusive content is lax.

Facebook CFO Dave Wehner said on an earnings conference call that expenses would rise due to the costs of returning work-from-home staff to offices as well as increased headcount, product investments and higher legal expenses.

He said the company was expecting a margin decline as a result, although he did not give specific revenue guidance.

The company has been under especially strong pressure ahead of next week's US presidential election and is aiming to avoid a repeat of 2016, when Russia used its platforms to spread election-related misinformation.

EMarketer principal analyst Debra Aho Williamson said Facebook remains "a go-to for advertisers" seeking to reach a broad set of consumers, despite its content moderation issues, but said that may change in 2021.

"We expect that more advertisers will take a hard look at their reliance on Facebook and will ask themselves whether the environment is safe for their brands," she said.

Net income came in at $7.85 billion (roughly Rs. 58,431 crores), or $2.71 (roughly Rs. 200) per share, compared with $6.09 billion (roughly Rs. 45,330 crores), or $2.12 (roughly Rs. 160) per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.90 (roughly Rs. 140) per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook ad boycott, misinformation
Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook Post Strong Profits Amid Pandemic; Apple Sees Dip Due to Weak iPhone Sales
PUBG Mobile to Stop Access for Users in India from Friday, Following September Ban

Related Stories

Facebook Anticipates Tougher 2021 Even as Pandemic Boosts Ad Revenue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  2. Indian Army Launches WhatsApp-Like Indigenous Messaging App SAI
  3. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  4. From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  5. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  6. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  7. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  9. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
  10. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by Company CEO
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December, Rumoured to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10
  2. PUBG Mobile to Stop Access for Users in India from Friday, Following September Ban
  3. Facebook Anticipates Tougher 2021 Even as Pandemic Boosts Ad Revenue
  4. Tinder Expands Its In-App Face-to-Face Video Chat Feature Globally [Update]
  5. Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook Post Strong Profits Amid Pandemic; Apple Sees Dip Due to Weak iPhone Sales
  6. Indian Army Launches Indigenous Messaging App SAI, Similar to WhatsApp
  7. Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Premium Wireless Speaker With Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched
  8. Vivo to Replace Funtouch OS With New ‘Origin OS’ Soon: Report
  9. Dozens of Newly-Detected Gravitational-Wave Events May Help Better Understand Black Holes, Neutron Stars
  10. OnePlus TV Q Series, OnePlus TV 55U1 to Get OTA6 Update With MultiCast, My Video Page, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com