Technology News
loading

Facebook Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles as Monthly Active Users Top 3 Billion

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “This was a strong quarter for us, especially compared to what we expected at the start.”

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 31 July 2020 11:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles as Monthly Active Users Top 3 Billion

Facebook expected as much as half of its employees to be working from home on a long-term basis

Highlights
  • The leading social network said it made a profit of $5.2 billion
  • Facebook recorded $18.7 billion in revenue in Q2
  • Shares in the Silicon Valley-based technology giant were up six percent

Facebook reported Thursday that its quarterly profit had nearly doubled and users grew despite a boycott by advertisers and the pandemic-induced economic turmoil.

The leading social network said it made a profit of $5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 38,877 crores) on $18.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1.39 lakh crores) in revenue in the recently ended quarter, as the number of people using the platform monthly rose to 2.7 billion.

"This was a strong quarter for us, especially compared to what we expected at the start," chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.

Shares in the Silicon Valley-based technology giant were up six percent in after-market trades following release of the earnings figures.

The number of people using the tech giant's overall "family" of apps including WhatsApp and Messenger each month topped three billion, according to Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg said he could not predict when Facebook employees would return their offices, in light of surge in coronavirus cases.

"It is incredibly disappointing because it seems like the US could have avoided this current surge in cases if our government had handled this better," Zuckerberg said.

Facebook expected as much as half of its employees to be working from home on a long-term basis in the next five to ten years.

Defending the story

Zuckerberg sought to highlight the importance of technology firms during the crisis, as he recounted his testimony at a Congressional antitrust hearing along with CEOs of Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet at a panel investigating market dominance.

"As I said yesterday the tech industry is an American success story," Zuckerberg said.

"Products, we build have changed the world for the better and improved people's lives."

Use of Facebook has surged as people staying close to home due to the pandemic turn to the platform to virtually connect with friends and loved ones.

"Imagine going through this pandemic two decades ago when the internet was nascent Facebook didn't even exist,"Zuckerberg said.

He remained adamant that Facebook does not want hate speech on the social network, despite criticism that the social network does not do enough to fight misinformation and vitriol.

Organisers of a Facebook ad boycott have vowed to continue their campaign, saying the social network's top executives have failed to offer meaningful action on curbing hateful content.

The boycott aimed at pressing Facebook to act on toxic and hateful content has the support of more than 900 companies and organizations.

Zuckerberg said he was "troubled" by calls for regulators to make it more difficult to target advertising, saying such a move would hurt businesses trying to connect with customers, especially during economic turmoil.

"This would reduce opportunities for small businesses so much that would probably be felt at a macroeconomic level," Zuckerberg said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Earnings Call, WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg
Jio Platforms Added 99 Lakh New Customers in First Quarter of FY 2020-21

Related Stories

Facebook Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles as Monthly Active Users Top 3 Billion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  3. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. OnePlus Nord Review
  6. Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor
  7. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles as Monthly Active Users Top 3 Billion
  2. Jio Platforms Added 99 Lakh New Customers in First Quarter of FY 2020-21
  3. iPhone 12 Series Launch Delay Confirmed by Apple
  4. Google Parent Alphabet Sees Dive in Profit as Coronavirus Hits Ad Market
  5. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  6. Luca, Pixar’s Next Italian Coming-of-Age Movie, Announced With 2021 Release Date
  7. Twitter Says Phone Spear-Phishing Attack on Employees Led to Breach
  8. Amazon Posts Biggest Profit Ever at Height of Pandemic
  9. Mi TV Users Get Early Access to Movies From Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Multiplex’ Banner
  10. Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com