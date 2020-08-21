Technology News
loading

Facebook Pushes for Data Portability Legislation Ahead of US FTC Hearing

Facebook developed its data portability tool as a member of the Data Transfer Project - which counts Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Apple among its contributors.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 August 2020 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Pushes for Data Portability Legislation Ahead of US FTC Hearing

Data portability is considered a potential remedy for large technology companies

Highlights
  • In April, FB allowed users to transfer photos and videos to Google Photos
  • The data portability feature was made available for users in US & Canada
  • Data portability is seen as a potential remedy for large tech companies

 Facebook on Friday pushed for legislation that makes it easier for users to transfer photos and videos to a rival tech platform, in comments it sent to the Federal Trade Commission ahead of a hearing on the topic on September 22.

Data portability, considered a potential remedy for large technology companies whose control of social media material makes it harder for smaller rivals to get started, has become a key part of the antitrust debate in the US and Europe.

In April, Facebook allowed users in the US and Canada to transfer photos and videos to Alphabet-owned Google Photos for the first time, a move that is likely to help the company respond to US regulators and lawmakers, who are investigating its competitive practices and allegations it has stifled competition.

"The FTC often issues reports following these workshops...I think their recommendations should include dedicated portability legislation," Bijan Madhani, privacy and public policy manager at Facebook told Reuters.

Facebook supports a portability bill already doing the rounds in Congress called the Access Act from Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Mark Warner, and Republican senator Josh Hawley. It would require large tech platforms to let their users easily move their data to other services.

The bill is a good first step, Madhani said. Facebook has engaged with the lawmakers on it and will continue working with them, he added.

Facebook is also seeking regulatory guidance, in the form of an independent body or regulator, in answering policy questions and helping them address liability issues tied to portability, Madhani said.

The social media platform is also pressing for more clarity on what kinds of data should be portable and who is responsible for protecting such information as it moves to different services, he added.

Data portability is a requirement under Europe's privacy law called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California's privacy law called the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA).

Facebook developed its data portability tool as a member of the Data Transfer Project - which was formed to allow web users to easily move their data between online service providers whenever they want - and counts Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Apple among its contributors.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Data Portability, FTC
Samsung Galaxy S20-Series Phones Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With Pro Video Mode and More
Best True Wireless Earphones You Can Buy Under Rs. 10,000: OnePlus Buds, Vivo TWS Neo, and More

Related Stories

Facebook Pushes for Data Portability Legislation Ahead of US FTC Hearing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  2. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  3. Redmi 9 Specifications Leak Online Ahead of India Launch
  4. Lucifer Season 5 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India
  5. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro May Launch in India Soon
  6. These Xiaomi Phones Will Be Able to Remove Banned Chinese Apps
  7. Mirzapur Season 2 Teased to Be Coming Soon by Amazon Prime Video
  8. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  9. Redmi 9 Prime Review
  10. Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Renders and Specifications Leaked, Hole-Punch Display Tipped
  2. Sony’s New Software Allows Its Cameras to Work as Webcams During Video Calls
  3. Twitter Privacy Ruling Delayed After Dispute Among EU Regulators
  4. Facebook Pushes for Data Portability Legislation Ahead of US FTC Hearing
  5. Redmi 9, Oppo A53 2020, More Phones Launching in India Next Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20-Series Phones Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With Pro Video Mode and More
  7. Mirzapur Season 2 Is Coming Soon, Amazon Prime Video Teases
  8. Poco Phone With High Refresh Rate Screen Teased by Company Spokesperson, Tipped to Have 120Hz AMOLED Display
  9. Facebook Is Discontinuing Its Classic Design in September
  10. TicWatch GTX Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com