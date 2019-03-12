Technology News

Facebook Pulls but Then Restores Warren Ads Aimed at Big Tech

, 12 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Pulls but Then Restores Warren Ads Aimed at Big Tech

Facebook on Monday pulled and then later restored ads by Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren calling for tech giants to be broken up.

"We removed the ads because they violated our policies against use of our corporate logo," Facebook told AFP.

"In the interest of allowing robust debate, we are restoring the ads," it said, putting the number of affected ads at four.

Other ads calling for the breakup of Facebook and other US tech giants ran as intended, according to the California-based social network.

"Curious why I think FB has too much power?" Warren said in a message fired off on Twitter.

"Let's start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power."

Warren went on to thank Facebook for restoring her ads and called for a "social media marketplace that isn't dominated by a single censor."

She unveiled a proposal just days earlier to break up Big Tech, arguing that firms such as Amazon, Google and Facebook hold " too much power" in society.

Warren said that as president, she would press for legislation to designate big online companies with revenues of at least $25 billion as "platform utilities" barred from owning "any participants on that platform."

The Massachusetts senator said she would also appoint antitrust enforcers "committed to reversing illegal and anti-competitive tech mergers," including acquisitions in recent years by Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

"Today's big tech companies have too much power - too much power over our economy, our society and our democracy," she wrote in a blog post on Medium.

"They've bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else."

The proposal comes amid a growing "techlash" movement in the United States against the firms, which have grown to become the world's most valuable, and a series of antitrust investigations in Europe.

Critics accuse the firms of mishandling private user data and of abusing their dominance of certain sectors such as online retail and Internet search.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Elizabeth Warren, US
Facebook's Effort to Transform Comes Amid Drop in Users
Pricee
Facebook Pulls but Then Restores Warren Ads Aimed at Big Tech
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp Temporarily Banning Users of Third-Party WhatsApp Apps
  3. Android Q Beta to Be Available to More Smartphones
  4. OnePlus Announces Winner of New OxygenOS Feature Challenge
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Samsung Takes on Xiaomi With Online-Only 4K UHD TVs Starting at Rs. 41,990
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30 Review
  8. Adobe Is Finally Killing Shockwave on April 9 This Year
  9. Nokia 6.2 Price said to Be Similar to Nokia 6.1, Release Date Tipped
  10. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.