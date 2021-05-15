Technology News
loading

Facebook Faces Prospect of 'Devastating' Data Transfer Ban After Irish Ruling

The case stems from concerns that US government surveillance may not respect the privacy rights of EU citizens.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 May 2021 10:50 IST
Facebook Faces Prospect of 'Devastating' Data Transfer Ban After Irish Ruling
Highlights
  • Facebook's lead regulator launched an inquiry in August
  • Justice David Barniville refused all relief for Facebook Ireland
  • The decision does not trigger an immediate halt to data flows

Ireland's data regulator can resume a probe that may trigger a ban on Facebook's transatlantic data transfers, the High Court ruled on Friday, raising the prospect of a stoppage that the company warns would have a devastating impact on its business.

The case stems from EU concerns that US government surveillance may not respect the privacy rights of EU citizens when their personal data is sent to the United States for commercial use.

Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), Facebook's lead regulator in the European Union, launched an inquiry in August and issued a provisional order that the main mechanism Facebook uses to transfer EU user data to the United States "cannot in practice be used".

Facebook had challenged both the inquiry and the Preliminary Draft Decision (PDD), saying they threatened "devastating" and "irreversible" consequences for its business, which relies on processing user data to serve targeted online ads.

The High Court rejected the challenge on Friday.

"I refuse all of the reliefs sought by FBI (Facebook Ireland) and dismiss the claims made by it in the proceedings," Justice David Barniville said in a judgment that ran to nearly 200 pages.

"FBI has not established any basis for impugning the DPC decision or the PDD or the procedures for the inquiry adopted by the DPC," the judgment said.

While the decision does not trigger an immediate halt to data flows, Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who forced the Irish data regulator to act in a series of legal actions over the past eight years, said he believed the decision made it inevitable.

"After eight years, the DPC is now required to stop Facebook's EU-U.S. data transfers, likely before summer," he said.

A Facebook spokesman said the company looked forward to defending its compliance with EU data rules as the Irish regulator's provisional order "could be damaging not only to Facebook, but also to users and other businesses".

Privileged Access

If the Irish data regulator enforces the provisional order, it would effectively end the privileged access companies in the United States have to personal data from Europe and put them on the same footing as companies in other nations outside the bloc.

The mechanism being questioned by the Irish regulator, the Standard Contractual Clause (SCC), was deemed valid by the European Court of Justice in a July decision.

But the Court of Justice also ruled that, under SCCs, privacy watchdogs must suspend or prohibit transfers outside the EU if data protection in other countries cannot be assured.

A lawyer for Facebook in December told the High Court that the Irish regulator's draft decision, if implemented, "would have devastating consequences" for Facebook's business, impacting Facebook's 410 million active users in Europe, hit political groups and undermine freedom of speech.

Irish Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon in February said companies more broadly may face massive disruption to transatlantic data flows as a result of the European Court of Justice decision.

Dixon's office welcomed the decision on Friday, but declined further comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Elon Musk's Bitcoin Turnaround Pleases Some Tesla Investors

Related Stories

Facebook Faces Prospect of 'Devastating' Data Transfer Ban After Irish Ruling
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All Your Questions Answered About WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy
  2. 'If I Can Hodl, You Can Hodl': Dogecoin Millionaire Tells Investors
  3. Google Pixel 6 Series Renders Show Striking New Design, Pixel Watch Surfaces
  4. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  5. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  6. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  7. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Review: OnePlus Nord Killer?
  8. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Jio Phone Users Get 300 Free Calling Minutes, Buy 1 Get 1 on Recharge
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Drops After Report Binance Under US Probe, Tesla Fallout
  2. Facebook Faces Prospect of 'Devastating' Data Transfer Ban After Irish Ruling
  3. Elon Musk's Bitcoin Turnaround Pleases Some Tesla Investors
  4. China on Mars: Tianwen-1 Lands Successfully on Red Planet
  5. Samsung Blockchain Wallet Now Supports Third-Party Hardware Wallets
  6. Google Leads US Business Push to Preserve Work Permits for H-1B Spouses
  7. PS5 DualSense Controllers Launched in New Colourways Inspired by the Galaxy, Will Go on Sale Next Month
  8. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications, Renders, Colour Options Surface Online
  9. Google Assistant Gets ‘Your Apps’ Settings Menu, More Colourful UI in The Works: Reports
  10. COVID-19 Bundle from Humble Offers Games, Books, Software for $20 to Raise Funds for Relief Work in India, Brazil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com