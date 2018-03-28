Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Give Users More Control Over Personal Information

 
, 28 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Give Users More Control Over Personal Information

Highlights

  • Facebook said it would make data management easier
  • It would also redesign the Settings menu
  • The move comes soon after a user data privacy scandal

Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu, the company said on Wednesday, in the wake of a scandal over a breach that exposed the personal information of millions and was allegedly used by a political consultancy.

The company also said it would propose in the coming weeks updates to the social media website's terms of service and data policy to better spell out what information it collects and how it uses it.

The company has faced a global outcry after a whistleblower said that data from millions of users was improperly harvested by consultancy Cambridge Analytica to target U.S. and British voters in close-run elections.

Facebook shares are down nearly 18 percent since March 16, when it first acknowledged that user data had been improperly channelled to Cambridge Analytica, eating away nearly $100 billion of the company's market value.

"We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find, and that we must do more to keep people informed," Erin Egan, Facebook's chief privacy officer, and Ashlie Beringer, its deputy general counsel, said in a statement.

In addition to redesigning its settings menu on mobile devices, Facebook said it is creating a new privacy shortcut menu where users would be able to better secure their accounts and control personal information. It would also allow users to review and delete data they have shared, including posts and search queries.

Users would be able to download the data shared with Facebook, including uploaded photos, contacts added to their account, and posts on timelines.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Privacy, Social, Social Network, Social Media, Cambridge Analytica
Uber Beats Philadelphia Cabbies' Antitrust Appeal
Google Makes DeepMind's AI-Powered Cloud Text-to-Speech Service Available to Developers
Facebook to Give Users More Control Over Personal Information
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today
  2. OnePlus 6 Image Leaked, Reveals 3.5mm Jack, Wood-Like Back Panel Design
  3. Airtel Now Offers 1GB Data at Rs. 65 With 28-Day Validity
  4. New 9.7-Inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support, Kids-Focused Apps Launched
  5. Moto Fest Offers Smartphone Discounts via Moto Hub, Flipkart, Amazon
  6. Mi MIX 2S With Improved Cameras Is the New Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone
  7. Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS With Triple Cameras, 512GB Storage Launched
  8. OnePlus 6 Will Have a Notch in Its Display, and This Is How It Will Look
  9. Microsoft to Reach $1 Trillion in Market Value in a Year: Morgan Stanley
  10. Oppo A83 Pro With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.