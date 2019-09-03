Technology News
Facebook Plans to Hide 'Like' Counts in New Test

A post's author can see the like total but everyone else can't.

Updated: 3 September 2019 11:11 IST
Facebook Plans to Hide 'Like' Counts in New Test

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong

Highlights
  • App researcher Jane Manchun Wong has found the code
  • Facebook confirmed that it is considering the test
  • Instagram is already providing the feature in six countries

After Instagram, Facebook is also considering a test where 'Like' counts would be publicly hidden. 

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong has found the code inside Facebook's Android app that hides the exact amount of likes on a post from everyone but the original poster, TechCrunch reported on Monday.

Facebook confirmed "that it's considering a test that would hide like counts, but that the test hasn't started running yet".

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram has expanded the feature to six more countries, where a post's author can see the like total but everyone else can't.

First announced in May in Canada, users in Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand will also be able to hide the 'Like' count on their posts.

The company said the purpose behind the move is to remove the pressure among users who are concerned about the reach of their posts and impressions.

"We want people to worry a little bit less about how many likes they're getting on Instagram and spend a bit more time connecting with the people that they care about," Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said during a conference in California, in April.

Facebook Plans to Hide 'Like' Counts in New Test
