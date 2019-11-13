Technology News
loading

Facebook Pay Unveiled, Will Let You Send Money on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp

Facebook Pay Will Begin Rolling Out in the US This Week for Fundraisers, In-Game Purchases, Event Tickets, and Person-to-Person Payments.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 09:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Pay Unveiled, Will Let You Send Money on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Alastair Pike/ AFP

Facebook on Tuesday said it is consolidating the system that handles payments at the social network and in its family of messaging apps. The move comes in a climate of political rhetoric that includes calling for the California-based internet company to be broken up. Transactions such as payments or donations at Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp or the main social network will eventually be handled by a unified Facebook Pay system, according to marketplace and commerce vice president Deborah Liu.

"People already use payments across our apps to shop, donate to causes and send money to each other," Liu said in an online post.

"Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure your payment information is secure and protected."

Facebook Pay will provide a single system behind the scenes to handle financial transactions and safeguard data such as credit card numbers or delivery addresses for people who may use several of the social network's applications.

The unified service will begin rolling out in the US this week for fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, and person-to-person payments on Messenger and purchases on Facebook, according to Liu.

"Over time, we plan to bring Facebook Pay to more people and places, including for use across Instagram and WhatsApp," Liu said.

Payments in Facebook apps are processed in partnerships with PayPal, Stripe and other online financial transactions platforms around the world, and are separate from a Calibra digital wallet being built to handle a proposed Libra cryptocurrency, according to Liu.

"Facebook Pay is part of our ongoing work to make commerce more convenient, accessible and secure for people on our apps," Liu said.

"We believe we can help businesses grow and empower people everywhere to buy and sell things online."

Facebook's planned digital currency Libra is facing heated opposition from policymakers around the world.

Facebook had originally hoped to roll out Libra next year, but has met fierce resistance from regulators and governments who see it as a threat to their monetary sovereignty.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook Pay
Facebook Shortcut Bar Settings Now Being Rolled Out for iOS and Android, Letting Users Remove Notification Dots
Disney+ Launch Marred by Glitches as Demand Overwhelms
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Pay Unveiled, Will Let You Send Money on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  3. HP Elite Dragonfly 2-in-1 Ultralight Laptop Launched in India
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  6. Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Page Shows Realme 5s Is Coming Soon
  7. Redmi Note 8 Goes on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Amazon India, Mi.com
  8. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  9. How to Watch Mercury Make Its Rare Pass Across the Sun Today
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Launch Marred by Glitches as Demand Overwhelms
  2. Facebook Pay Unveiled, Will Let You Send Money on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12pm via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  4. Facebook Shortcut Bar Settings Now Being Rolled Out for iOS and Android, Letting Users Remove Notification Dots
  5. Huawei to Give Staff $286 Million Bonus for Helping It Ride Out US Curbs
  6. Redmi Note 8 Next Sale Set for November 19 on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. Honor V30 With Dual Hole-Punch Display to Launch on November 26, Company Confirms
  8. New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Trailer Features a Redesigned Sonic With Bigger Eyes, Concealed Teeth
  9. Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Page Shows Realme 5s Is Coming Soon
  10. Vivo S5 Gets More Renders Revealed Ahead of Launch, Blue Gradient Finish Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.