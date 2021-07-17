Technology News
Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers in August, Company Confirms

Shopify merchants are first in line to add Facebook’s payment system on their sites.

By ANI | Updated: 17 July 2021 16:35 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Participating retailers will be able to make transactions using Facebook Pay

  • Facebook's payments system is to be used across WhatsApp, Instagram
  • Facebook Pay is opening itself up for use in transactions with retailers
  • Card and bank details will not be used to personalise your experience

Facebook''s payment system is all set to extend to online retailers in August this year.

As per an announcement made by Facebook on July 14, shoppers will eventually see another option listed next to the usual payment methods, now that Facebook Pay will expand beyond the company''s own platforms.

Not long after credit card companies dropped out of its Libra cryptocurrency project, Facebook launched its payments system for use across the main site, as well as WhatsApp and Instagram.

Now, just like Google's stored cards, PayPal integrations, Amazon Pay, and others, Facebook Pay is opening itself up for use in transactions with participating retailers. Shopify merchants are first in line to add the system on their sites, with others to follow after it launches in August.

Of course, this isn't just an easier way for retailers to get paid with cards customers have already stored in their Facebook profiles, it's also a way to get even more data into Facebook.

The announcement points to this privacy page for Facebook Pay, which clearly states:

1. As with previous payment options on our apps, when you make payments with Facebook Pay, we''ll collect information about the purchase such as the payment method, transaction date, billing, shipping and contact details. We designed Facebook Pay to securely store and encrypt your card and bank account numbers.

2. As with our other products, the actions you take with Facebook Pay can be used for purposes such as to deliver you more relevant content and ads, to provide customer support and to promote safety and integrity.

The card and bank account numbers you provide will not be used to personalise your experience or inform the ads you see.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Facebook

Further reading: Facebook
