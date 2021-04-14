Technology News
loading

Facebook Oversight Panel Will Now Review Takedown Requests for ‘Harmful Content’

Facebook’s Oversight Board began operating last year and issued its first rulings in January.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 14 April 2021 09:59 IST
Facebook Oversight Panel Will Now Review Takedown Requests for ‘Harmful Content’

The Oversight Board was set up by Facebook to deal with contentious questions of content moderation

Highlights
  • The decisions of the Oversight Board can overrule Facebook management
  • Panel will establish procedures including privacy protections for users
  • Members of Facebook's Oversight Board come from various countries

Facebook's independent Oversight Board announced Tuesday it would start accepting requests to remove "harmful content" that users believe has been wrongly allowed to remain on the leading social network.

The move has the potential to vastly expand the work of the so-called "supreme court" of Facebook, which up to now had been tasked with reviewing instances of whether content was improperly taken down from Facebook or Instagram.

The Oversight Board, set up by Facebook to deal with contentious questions of content moderation, began operating last year and issued its first rulings in January. The decisions, which can overrule Facebook management, are binding.

"Enabling users to appeal content they want to see removed from Facebook is a significant expansion of the Oversight Board's capabilities," said Thomas Hughes, director of the body's administration. 

"The board was created to ensure that fewer decisions about highly significant content issues be taken by Facebook alone, and that better decisions can be delivered through an independent and transparent process that works to safeguard human rights and freedom of expression. Today's announcement is another step towards realising this."

The announcement comes with Facebook and other social platforms facing intense pressure to act on misinformation and abusive content, ranging from election-related hoaxes to unproven COVID-19 treatments.

Users who feel that harmful posts, photos, videos, comments, and shares remain online will be able to appeal to the panel to have them removed.

As part of the new process, the panel will establish procedures including privacy protections for users seeking takedown requests.

"We expect everyone on Facebook and Instagram to be able to appeal content left up over the coming weeks," said Guy Rosen, head of integrity at Facebook.

"We're glad the Oversight Board is expanding their scope and impact, and look forward to their future decisions and recommendations."

Editorial board?
Emily Bell, director of the Columbia University Tow Center for Digital Journalism, said the change means "a very big escalation of the remit of the Oversight Board," and could move Facebook closer to transformation into a media company.

"This is what a news-driven media company does, and this is what Facebook is. (Facebook CEO Mark) Zuckerberg cannot do this himself, nor can his board of directors and senior executives," Bell said on Twitter.

"So the Oversight Board becomes in fact a default editorial board."

Jo Lukito, a professor with the University of Texas Center for Media Engagement, said it remained unclear if Facebook will be overwhelmed by a deluge of takedown requests.

"Facebook's Oversight Board lacks infrastructure to handle what will likely be a large influx of cases," Lukito said.

"Given Facebook's lack of transparency and consistency when dealing with various misinformation cases, it is unclear whether this expansion of the Oversight Board's purview would actually ensure misinformation is systematically removed from the social media platform."

An activist group which calls itself "The Real Facebook Oversight Board" said the new effort falls short.

"By empowering their Oversight Board to do their job for them, Facebook is washing its hands of the toughest decisions the company itself should be making," the group said in a statement. 

Members of Facebook's Oversight Board come from various countries and include jurists, human rights activists, journalists, a Nobel Peace laureate and a former Danish prime minister.

The panel is reviewing tens of thousands of cases, including Facebook's decision banning former US president Donald Trump.

In one ruling issued Tuesday, the panel upheld Facebook's decision to remove a video posted by someone in the Netherlands showing a young child meeting adults with their faces painted black, dressed to portray "Zwarte Piet," or Black Pete, a folklore personality known in the region as a companion of Saint Nicholas.

"The Oversight Board upheld Facebook's decision after a majority found sufficient evidence of harm to justify the removal," the board said, noting that the images are linked to "racist stereotypes." 

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Oversight Board, Mark Zuckerberg
Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro Expected to Be Launched

Related Stories

Facebook Oversight Panel Will Now Review Takedown Requests for ‘Harmful Content’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  3. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  4. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  5. Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Laptops Launched in India
  6. LG 48CX 48-inch Ultra-HD HDR Smart OLED TV Review
  7. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  8. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  9. Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro May Debut
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Check Point Mobile Security Report 2021 Says Four Out of 10 Mobiles Are Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC Launched, Realme Phone to Be the First to Feature the Chipset
  3. Nokia 2.2 Receiving Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in 24 Countries
  4. Surface Laptop 4 With Intel and AMD CPU Options, Up to 19 Hours Battery Life Launched
  5. Facebook Oversight Board: Everything You Need to Know About the Platform’s ‘Supreme Court’
  6. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Moto G20 Specifications and Renders Surface Online, Could Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Launched in India
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  10. OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com