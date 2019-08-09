Technology News
loading

Facebook Offering 'Millions' to Publishers for News: Report

Many in the news industry have long blamed Facebook and Google for using their content for free.

By | Updated: 9 August 2019 12:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Offering 'Millions' to Publishers for News: Report

Facebook reportedly paid as much as $3 million a year to license news stories and other material

Highlights
  • The social media giant is launching a "news tab" this fall
  • The Washington Post and ABC are reportedly amongst the news publishers
  • Facebook CEO revealed a news section on the service in April

Facebook is reportedly in talks with news publishers to offer "millions of dollars" for the rights to publish their material on its site. The move follows years of criticism over its growing monopolisation of online advertising to the detriment of the struggling news industry.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook representatives had told news executives that they'd pay as much as $3 million (roughly Rs. 21.15 crores) a year to license stories, headlines and other material. Facebook declined to comment but confirmed that the company is working on launching a "news tab" for its service this fall. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg began talking about a news section on the service in April.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Facebook has approached News Corp. about paying to license Wall Street Journal stories. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

The Journal report was not clear as to whether Facebook was offering $3 million to individual publishers or in total to all news organisations.

Many in the news industry have long blamed Facebook and Google for using their content for free while the social network slurped up the majority of digital ad dollars, imperilling the news industry. A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress this year would grant an antitrust exemption to news companies, letting them band together to negotiate payments from the big tech platforms.

The Washington Post, which was also named in the report as a company Facebook approached, declined to comment. The Walt Disney, which owns ABC, did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Tesla Owner Lawsuit Claims Software Update Fraudulently Cut Battery Capacity
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Offering 'Millions' to Publishers for News: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in India Before Diwali
  3. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  5. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  6. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  8. Apple Offers Record 'Bounty' to Researchers Who Find iPhone Security Flaws
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70S Spotted on Geekbench, May Sport 64-Megapixel Camera
  10. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Launched, Promises Longer Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Offering 'Millions' to Publishers for News: Report
  2. Tesla Owner Lawsuit Claims Software Update Fraudulently Cut Battery Capacity
  3. Dropbox Reports Slowest Paid User Growth Since IPO
  4. Uber Loses $5 Billion, Misses Wall Street Targets Despite Easing Price War
  5. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Season 1 to Have 20 Episodes, Says Tom Shippey
  6. Samsung Galaxy A70S With Snapdragon 675 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera
  7. Broadcom to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Unit for $10.7 Billion in Software Push
  8. Apple Offers Record 'Bounty' for iPhone Security Flaws, Offers Modified iPhone
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched: Price, Specifications, and Features
  10. WhatsApp Yet to Fix Flaws That Allow Message Manipulation: Check Point
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.