Facebook Now Lets You Add Songs to Photos, Videos

Offering its over two billion monthly users new ways to express themselves, Facebook has introduced new music features, including an option to add a song to photos and videos they share to Facebook Stories.

"And, we're bringing it to News Feed, too!," Facebook said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that users would soon be able to add songs to their Profile as well.

Adding a song to a photo or video on Facebook works in the same way the feature functions on Instagram.

Just take a photo or video, tap on the sticker icon and select the music sticker. Once you find the song of your choice, you can pick the perfect part to share and add the sticker with the artist and song name.

Users can move the sticker around and add other stickers and effects to customise their story.

Facebook said it was also rolling out "Lip Sync Live", a feature Facebook introduced in June to let users lip sync to songs, to all profiles in many countries around the world.

"We are also opening up the feature to more artists and creators by expanding to Pages, giving them more ways to connect with their fans," said Facebook's Fred Beteille, Head of Product, Music and Rights, and Tamara Hrivnak, Head of Music Business Development and Partnerships.