Technology News
loading

Facebook Testing a New Option to Let You Turn Off Pesky Notification Dots

It is currently testing the option with limited users globally.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 13:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Testing a New Option to Let You Turn Off Pesky Notification Dots

Social networking giant Facebook is testing a toggle to turn off the red-coloured in-app notification dots on its home screen which until now had to be manually checked to get ridden off.

The company has confirmed that this is a new global test that started recently on iOS and Android for a subset of users.

"We are testing new ways to give people more control over the notifications they receive in the Facebook app," TechCrunch quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying on Tuesday.

It is no new information that the anxiety-triggering notification dots make many people feel unsettled - a psychological quirk that Facebook has been taking advantage of to get the taps.

However, the company seems to be realising that its growth hacking can backfire if its pleas for engagement actually deters users from opening its app in the first place, the report said.

The test was first spotted earlier this year by famed reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

"It's related to the work we're doing with the well-being team. We're thinking about how people spend their time in the app and making sure that it's time well spent," the spokesperson added.

As part of its experiments, Facebook plans to continue offering additional ways to personalise notifications to keep users alert of what is happening around them.

"People don't necessarily want to see a notification on the badge (the in-app dots on tabs) if they're already getting notifications in the jewel (the red counter on the Facebook app icon on the phone's home screen)," the spokesperson noted.

The option to turn off the notification dots would be available under the Settings and Privacy option.

Precise details about the official roll-out of the feature remains unknown for now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Tesla Has Enough Orders to Set Delivery Record, Musk Tells Employees: Report
LG W10, W30, W30 Pro With AI Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Testing a New Option to Let You Turn Off Pesky Notification Dots
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
  2. Boeing Has So Many Grounded Planes, It's Parking Them In Staff Car Parking
  3. Tata Sky Binge Review: 5 Streaming Services in One for a Single Monthly Fee
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  5. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  6. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  7. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  8. HMD Global Launches 'Exchange Festival' for Nokia Smartphone Buyers
  9. Huawei Reveals Timeline of EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for 19 Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e Fitness Trackers Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.