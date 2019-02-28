Technology News

Facebook Not Sharing Key Disinformation Data With EU: Report

, 28 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Not Sharing Key Disinformation Data With EU: Report

As the European Parliament election inch closer, the European Commission has claimed Facebook is withholding key data on its efforts towards how the platform is rooting out the spread of poll-related disinformation.

According to a report in The Guardian on Thursday, the European Commission has complained that Facebook has set up fact checkers only in eight of the European Union's (EU) 28 member states.

"Mark Zuckerberg's company has been under fire from the European Commission for failing to provide it with the hard numbers to prove that it was living up to promises made in a voluntary code of conduct," said the report.

"Facebook has again failed to provide all necessary information, including any data on its actions in January on scrutiny of ad placements or efforts to disrupt advertising and monetisation incentives for those behind disinformation," the report said, quoting EU's security commissioner Sir Julian King and digital economy commissioner, Mariya Gabriel.

The commission, however, said Google has fared slightly better on sharing information on election-related misinformation.

The next elections to the European Parliament are expected to be held in May. A total of 751 members of the European Parliament currently represent more than 512 million people from 28 member states.

Facebook in January said it is committed to setting a high standard for transparency when it comes to political advertising on Facebook in EU.

"To run electoral ads or ads about highly debated and important issues related to the European Parliament Elections, advertisers will be required to confirm their identity and include additional information about who is responsible for their ads," Anika Geisel, Public Policy Elections, Europe said in a blog post.

Facebook said it was planning to set up new operation centres, focused on election integrity, including one in Dublin.

"Working together with our teams in our Menlo Park headquarters and across Europe, the new initiative will serve as an added layer of defence against false news and misinformation, hate speech, voter suppression and election interference," said Facebook.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Facebook, EU, European Commission
X-Men: Dark Phoenix Trailer – Jean Grey Is Going to Kill ‘Em All
Pricee
Facebook Not Sharing Key Disinformation Data With EU: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Leaked Renders Show 3 Colour Options
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 Will Launch in India at These Prices
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30 First Impressions
  5. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Motorola's Foldable Phone to Debut 'No Later Than Everybody Else'
  8. WhatsApp Group Invitation Control Feature Spotted in Android Beta
  9. Facebook Watch to Broadcast El Clasico Live and Free in India
  10. Canon EOS RP Budget Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.