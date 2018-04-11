Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Not a Monopoly, Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg

 
, 11 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Not a Monopoly, Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told lawmakers Tuesday that he does not believe his company is a monopoly.

Zuckerberg rejected the suggestion in a Senate hearing that the social media giant, with over two billion users worldwide, has exclusive control over its market.

"It certainly doesn't feel like that to me," he said when asked by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham if he thinks Facebook has a monopoly.

"The average American uses eight different apps to communicate with their friends and stay in touch with people. Ranging from texting apps to e-mail," he said.

Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon all do some of the things that Facebook does, he told Graham.

But Zuckerberg, under attack for leaks of the personal data of tens of millions of users, said he was open to some government regulation.

"My position is not that there should be no regulation," he told the panel.

"I think the real question as the internet becomes more important in people's lives is what is the right regulation," he said.

He said he was willing to work with Congress on what types of regulation would be necessary for the social media industry, pointing to Europe, where there are tighter rules on companies harvesting and marketing user data.

"I think they get things right," he said of the Europeans.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social, Facebook, Facebook Data Scandal, Facebook Data Leak, Mark Zuckerberg, Cambridge Analytica, US Congress, US Senate
Facebook to Offer 'Bounty' for Reporting Data Abuse
Best AC deals
Facebook Not a Monopoly, Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6 (2018) Review
  2. OnePlus 6 Spotted in New Leaks, Company Changes Its Domain Name
  3. Amazon India's iPhone Fest Offers Discounts on iPhone, Apple Watch Models
  4. OnePlus 6 Leaked Renders Show Blue, White, and Black Colour Variants
  5. Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Smartphone Leaked Image Shows Dual Rear Camera
  6. As Google Home Launches in India, Amazon Echo, Echo Dot Get Discounts
  7. Google Launches Home, Home Mini Assistant-Powered Smart Speakers in India
  8. How to Check If Your Facebook Data Was Shared With Cambridge Analytica
  9. Airtel Rs. 499 Pack With 2GB Daily Data, 82 Days Validity Launched
  10. Jio, Airtel, BSNL Offers for IPL 2018 Compared
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.