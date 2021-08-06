Technology News
Facebook Misused Privacy Decree to Shut Down Research on Political Advertisements, Says US FTC

Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of the New York University researchers because of concerns about other users' privacy.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 August 2021 12:23 IST
Facebook Misused Privacy Decree to Shut Down Research on Political Advertisements, Says US FTC

Facebook paid a record-setting $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,100 crores) fine to resolve the FTC probe

Highlights
  • Laura Edelson, one of the researchers, denied any wrongdoing
  • The FTC posted a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  • FTC sued Facebook in December for allegedly violating antitrust law

The US Federal Trade Commission criticised Facebook on Thursday for making "misleading claims" to explain why it had disabled the accounts of researchers studying political advertisements on the social media platform.

Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of the New York University researchers because of concerns about other users' privacy.

Facebook had initially said that the decision was made out of a need for the social media giant to live up to a consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission.

But Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne later told Wired that the consent decree was not a reason to disable the researchers' accounts. Instead, the decree required the creation of rules for a privacy program, which is what he said the researchers had violated.

Laura Edelson, one of the researchers, denied any wrongdoing, Wired said.

The FTC posted a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that it was "inaccurate" that the company's actions were required under the 2019 consent decree.

"While I appreciate that Facebook has now corrected the record, I am disappointed by how your company has conducted itself in this matter," wrote Sam Levine, the FTC's acting director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

"The FTC received no notice that Facebook would be publicly invoking our consent decree to justify terminating academic research earlier this week."

Facebook paid a record-setting $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,100 crores) fine to resolve the FTC probe into its privacy practices and boosted safeguards on user data.

"While it is not our role to resolve individual disputes between Facebook and third parties, we hope that the company is not invoking privacy – much less the FTC consent order – as a pretext to advance other aims," he wrote.

Separately, the FTC sued Facebook in December for allegedly violating antitrust law. That complaint was dismissed and the agency has an August 19 deadline to refile it.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Facebook Misused Privacy Decree to Shut Down Research on Political Advertisements, Says US FTC
