Technology News
loading

Facebook Desktop Redesign Rolling Out to Users Worldwide; Dark Mode, Centralised Tabs and More

Facebook initially announced about a major desktop redesign coming to the platform in April last year.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 20 March 2020 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Desktop Redesign Rolling Out to Users Worldwide; Dark Mode, Centralised Tabs and More

Facebook offered early access of its redesign to a small group of users in January earlier this year

Highlights
  • Facebook redesign rolling out to users worldwide
  • Brings features such as dark mode, cleaner layout and more
  • The new Facebook design will be the default later this year

Facebook has announced the official rollout of its new desktop redesign that brings dark mode, tabbed home screen, a cleaner profile and more. As cited in a report, Facebook says the majority of its users around the world will now have access to the new desktop design of the platform. They will have a choice to turn on the redesign before it becomes the default for everyone later this year. To recall, Facebook revealed its plans for a major redesign coming to the desktop in April last year.

The social media company in a statement to TechCrunch said "starting today, the majority of people on Facebook will have access to the new desktop design". These users will be able to test the new Facebook redesign by clicking on the ‘Switch to New Facebook' option which will be present right below Settings. To do that, click on the downward-facing arrow icon present at the corner in the top bar > select Switch to New Facebook. In case if a person doesn't fancy the new design then it can also be disabled by clicking on the downward-facing arrow icon present at the corner in the top bar followed by selecting Switch to Classic Facebook. Do note that even if one uses the redesign or not, this will become the default for everyone later this year.

The changes and features available in the new Facebook redesign include a cleaner layout, dark mode, centralised tabs for Facebook Watch, Marketplace, Groups and Gaming, as well as larger fonts. As we mentioned above, Facebook initially announced about a major desktop redesign coming to the platform in April last year. Following this a small batch of users were allowed to test the New Facebook earlier this year in January.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Redesign, New Facebook, Desktop
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 With 2 Years of Guaranteed Android Version Updates Launched: Price, Specifications
Microsoft Teams Hits 44 Million Users, Gaining 12 Million in a Week Thanks to Coronavirus

Related Stories

Facebook Desktop Redesign Rolling Out to Users Worldwide; Dark Mode, Centralised Tabs and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. HMD Connect Global Data SIM Card Will Keep You Connected in 120 Countries
  3. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  7. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  8. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  2. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Get James Bond 007-Branded Special Edition Kevlar Case
  3. Microsoft Teams Hits 44 Million Users, Gaining 12 Million in a Week Thanks to Coronavirus
  4. Facebook Desktop Redesign Rolling Out to Users Worldwide; Dark Mode, Centralised Tabs and More
  5. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 With 2 Years of Guaranteed Android Version Updates Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone with Dual Front Speakers, FM Radio Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Limits Online iPhone Purchases to Two per Person Amid Coronavirus
  8. Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate Announced, Brings 'Unprecedented Alignment Between PC and Xbox Series X'
  9. HMD Connect Is a Global Data SIM Card From Nokia Phone Maker That Works in 120 Countries
  10. Google Unveils Camera Go App With Portrait Mode for Android Go Users, Nokia 1.3 to Get It First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.