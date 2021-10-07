Technology News
Facebook Slows Down New Product Rollouts, Puts Some Work on Existing Products on Hold: Report

Last week, Facebook said it was putting a hold on the kids' version of its photo-sharing app Instagram.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 October 2021 11:01 IST
Facebook has come under fire in recent weeks after Frances Haugen revealed that she was the whistleblower

Highlights
  • Facebook said it was putting a hold on the kids' version of Instagram
  • Facebook shares are mildly down in afternoon trading
  • Facebook shares have lost about 3 percent this week

Facebook has slowed down the rollout of new products in recent days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Executives at the social media company have also put a hold on some work on existing products, the report said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Facebook said it was putting a hold on the kids' version of its photo-sharing app Instagram, amid growing opposition from US lawmakers and advocacy groups citing safety concerns.

Facebook has come under fire in recent weeks after Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, revealed that she was the whistleblower who provided documents underpinning a recent Wall Street Journal investigation.

Adding to the troubles, it also experienced a six-hour outage on Monday due to a "faulty configuration change", preventing its 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

Facebook shares, which are mildly down in afternoon trading, have lost about 3 percent this week.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram
Apple Said to Face EU Antitrust Charge Over NFC Chip, May Lead to Opening Up Payment System to Rivals
Reliance Jio Offers Unlimited Two-Day Complimentary Plan to Affected Users After Outage

