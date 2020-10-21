Technology News
loading

Facebook Testing Feature That Lets Neighbours Connect as Rival Nextdoor Eyes IPO

Facebook confirmed the company is currently testing the feature in Calgary, Canada.

By Kurt Wagner, Bloomberg | Updated: 21 October 2020 16:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Testing Feature That Lets Neighbours Connect as Rival Nextdoor Eyes IPO

When Facebook enters a new market, it can have an immediate impact on competitors already in the space

Highlights
  • The Neighborhoods feature is notable given the popularity of Nextdoor
  • Nextdoor is a neighbourhood-based social network founded in 2008
  • Facebook has a history of mimicking rival products

Facebook is building a feature for users of its social network to connect with their neighbours, a push toward more intimate interactions that treads on the idea behind rival Nextdoor, which is considering a public offering.
Screenshots of Facebook's new feature, which is currently being tested, were shared on Twitter Tuesday by Matt Navarra, a social media consultant. The images show a product called Neighborhoods, where users can enter their address and complete a unique “neighbourhood profile.” A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed the company is testing the feature in one market: Calgary. The screen grabs show the software using the Canadian English spelling of its name.

Other images show Facebook reminding users that its “community standards” still apply inside the Neighborhoods feature and the company encourages people to “Keep It Clean” and “Be Inclusive.”

“More than ever, people are using Facebook to participate in their local communities,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “To help make it easier to do this, we are rolling out a limited test of Neighborhoods, a dedicated space within Facebook for people to connect with their neighbours.”

Facebook had been pushing people toward more intimate interactions within the app in recent years, including private groups and messaging, as a way to increase usage of its services. It has also started to encourage users to create separate profiles within their larger Facebook profile for specific cases, like dating and college connections.

An early version of the product was first spotted and shared on Twitter by Jane Manchun Wong back in May.

The Neighborhoods feature is notable given the popularity of Nextdoor, a neighbourhood-based social network founded in 2008 that has raised about $470 million (roughly Rs. 3,464 crores) in funding. Nextdoor is considering different options for going public, including a direct listing, Bloomberg News reported last week. The San Francisco-based company says it serves more than 2,68,000 neighbourhoods globally, including about a quarter of US neighbourhoods, on the service. Each neighbourhood works as its own mini-social network, and people use it to do everything from selling used goods to posting about crime or neighborhood events.

When Facebook enters a new market, it can have an immediate impact on competitors already in the space. When the Menlo Park, California-based company launched its dating product in the US, for example, Match stock fell as much as 7 percent.

Facebook also has a history of mimicking rival products, and has been accused of copying many over the years, including the popular Stories feature created by Snapchat. Facebook is currently under investigation from a number of government regulators, including the US Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department, for alleged anti-competitive behavior. The screenshots posted to suggest Facebook's Neighborhoods product will work in a similar way to Nextdoor.

You can select your local neighbourhood and permit Facebook to use your location to display posts, groups, marketplace items and more from your others in your neighbourhood.
© 2020 Bloomberg LP

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Neighborhood, Nextdoor
Truecaller Brings a Call Reason Feature to Let You Know Why Someone Is Calling You
OnePlus 9 Launch Expected Mid-March 2021

Related Stories

Facebook Testing Feature That Lets Neighbours Connect as Rival Nextdoor Eyes IPO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  4. Oppo A33 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  6. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India
  7. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  8. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  9. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Moderators Pressured to Return to Hyderabad Office Despite COVID-19 Concerns: Report
  2. Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s Launched as Toned-Down Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-commerce Firms Rake in Over Rs. 35,400 Crores During Online Festive Sales: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Battery Size Leaked via 3C Listing, Display Details Tipped as Well
  5. DJI Pocket 2 With Upgraded Camera and Four Microphones Launched
  6. Snapchat Announces First-of-Its Kind Content Tie-Up with NDTV
  7. Lenovo Yoga 13s Series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched
  8. Fortnite’s Annual Halloween Event Begins, J Balvin In-Game Concert on October 31
  9. Huawei Y7a With Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone 12 Pro Max Battery Capacity Listed on TENAA Listing, Is Less Than iPhone 11 Pro Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com