Technology News
loading

Facebook Has Not Shared ‘Evidence’ of serious international crimes in Myanmar: UN Investigator

Facebook is said to hold material “highly relevant and probative of serious international crimes” but had not shared any during year-long talks.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2020 13:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Has Not Shared ‘Evidence’ of serious international crimes in Myanmar: UN Investigator

Myanmar denies genocide and says its armed forces were conducting legitimate operations

Highlights
  • Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment
  • Facebook is accused of not releasing evidence of "international crimes"
  • Myanmar is facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice

The head of a UN investigative body on Myanmar said Facebook has not released evidence of "serious international crimes," despite vowing to work with investigators looking into abuses in the country including against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Nicholas Koumjian, head of the Independent Investigative Mechanism on Myanmar (IIMM), told Reuters the social media giant was holding material “highly relevant and probative of serious international crimes” but had not shared any during year-long talks.

He declined to give details of the material the IIMM had asked for.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over a 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya that forced more than 730,000 people to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh.

Myanmar denies genocide and says its armed forces were conducting legitimate operations against militants who attacked police posts.

UN investigators said Facebook had played a key role in spreading hate speech that fuelled the violence.

The company says it is working to stop hate speech and has deleted accounts linked to the military including senior army officials but preserved data.

The UN Human Rights Council set up the IIMM in 2018 to collect evidence of international crimes in Myanmar to be used in future prosecutions.

“Unfortunately, to date, the Mechanism has not received any material from Facebook but our discussions continue and I am hopeful that the Mechanism will eventually receive this important evidence,” Koumjian said on Monday.

His comments followed a move by Facebook last week to block a bid by Gambia, which brought the genocide case against Myanmar at the ICJ in the Hague, to obtain posts and communications by members of Myanmar's military and police.

The social media giant urged the US District Court for the District of Columbia to reject the demand, which it said would violate a US law that bars electronic communication services from disclosing users' communications.

In a statement last week the company said it could not comply with Gambia's request but was working with the IIMM.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Crime Reporting, Hate Speech
Unannounced Realme RMX2151 and RMX2176 Phones Surface Online, Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Facebook Has Not Shared ‘Evidence’ of serious international crimes in Myanmar: UN Investigator
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  2. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a Special Edition, May Carry an Orange Hue
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Onyx Black Colour Variant
  4. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  5. Amazon Freedom Sale Ends Tonight: 10 Great Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  6. Google Pixel 5 Spotted With Snapdragon 765G SoC on AI-Benchmark Website
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  8. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Camera Improvements
  9. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  10. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Mi Note 10 Lite in India as Mi 10i
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Has Not Shared ‘Evidence’ of serious international crimes in Myanmar: UN Investigator
  2. Unannounced Realme RMX2151 and RMX2176 Phones Surface Online, Specifications Tipped
  3. Apple Abused Mobile Apps Market Dominance Through App Store: Russian Watchdog FAS
  4. watchOS 7 Public Beta for Apple Watch Released to Give Users a Glimpse of New Features
  5. Google Pixel 5 Spotted With Snapdragon 765G SoC on AI-Benchmark Website
  6. Google Maps Returns to Apple Watch to Ease Navigation Process
  7. Google Search Trends Show Growth for African-American Studies, Historically Black Universities
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Onyx Black Colour Variant
  9. Uber Calls for a New Deal for Gig Workers
  10. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes Showing What to Expect From OxygenOS 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com