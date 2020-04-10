Technology News
loading

Facebook Must Face Renewed Privacy Lawsuit Over User Tracking: US Appeals Court

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said Facebook users could pursue several claims under federal and California privacy and wiretapping laws.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 April 2020 10:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Must Face Renewed Privacy Lawsuit Over User Tracking: US Appeals Court

Facebook users had accused the company of quietly storing cookies on their browsers that tracked them

Highlights
  • A court revived litigation accusing Facebook of violating users' privacy
  • Facebook allegedly tracked users' activity even after logging out
  • The company said the proposed class action lacked merit

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived nationwide litigation accusing Facebook of violating users' privacy rights by tracking their Internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said Facebook users could pursue several claims under federal and California privacy and wiretapping laws.

A spokeswoman for Facebook said the proposed class action was without merit, and the Menlo Park, California-based company will continue defending itself.

Facebook users had accused the company of quietly storing cookies on their browsers that tracked when they visited outside websites containing "like" buttons, and then selling personal profiles based on their browsing histories to advertisers.

US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California had dismissed the lawsuit in 2017, including claims under the federal Wiretap Act, and said the users lacked legal standing to pursue economic damages claims.

But in Thursday's decision, Chief Judge Sidney Thomas wrote for a three-judge panel that users had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and had sufficiently alleged a "clear invasion" of their right to privacy.

The panel also said California law recognised a right to recoup unjustly earned profits, regardless of whether a defendant's conduct directly caused economic harm.

"Facebook's user profiles would allegedly reveal an individual's likes, dislikes, interests, and habits over a significant amount of time, without affording users meaningful opportunity to control or prevent the unauthorised exploration of their private lives," Thomas wrote.

Citing Facebook's data use policy, he also said the plaintiffs "plausibly alleged that Facebook set an expectation that logged-out user data would not be collected, but then collected it anyway."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'

Related Stories

Facebook Must Face Renewed Privacy Lawsuit Over User Tracking: US Appeals Court
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  2. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  3. This App Allows Jio Users to Recharge Other Accounts and Earn Commission
  4. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  6. 1More Triple Driver Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Review
  7. Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G With 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 8A 2020 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Appears Online
  2. Demand for Video Calling Continues to Surge, Microsoft and Others Say
  3. Google Pixel 4a Specifications, Retail Box Image Surface Online
  4. Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Vodafone Idea Now Offering Cashback to its Subscribers for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts
  6. Facebook Must Face Renewed Privacy Lawsuit Over User Tracking: US Appeals Court
  7. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  8. YouTube Opens Original Shows for Free Streaming Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean Earbuds Rumoured, Said to Feature Active Noise Cancellation: Reports
  10. COVID-19: Researchers Develop Smart Dustbin for Contactless Waste Collection at Hospitals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com