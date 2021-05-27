Technology News
loading

Facebook to Take Action Against Users Repeatedly Sharing Misinformation

Facebook will reduce the distribution of all posts in its news feed from such user accounts.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2021 10:29 IST
Facebook to Take Action Against Users Repeatedly Sharing Misinformation

Facebook was launching ways to inform people if they are interacting with content rated by fact-checker

Highlights
  • False claims and conspiracies have proliferated on social media platforms
  • Facebook said it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts
  • Facebook launched fact-checking programme in late 2016

Facebook said on Wednesday it would take "stronger" action against people who repeatedly share misinformation on the platform.

Facebook will reduce the distribution of all posts in its news feed from a user account if it frequently shares content that has been flagged as false by one of the company's fact-checking partners, the social media giant said in a blog post

It added that it was also launching ways to inform people if they are interacting with content that has been rated by a fact-checker.

False claims and conspiracies have proliferated on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whether it's false or misleading content about COVID-19 and vaccines, climate change, elections or other topics, we're making sure fewer people see misinformation on our apps," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Facebook said it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December, ahead of an inspection by the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce into how technology platforms are tackling misinformation.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, misinformation
WhatsApp Says Government Exceeded Powers With Encryption-Breaking Rule
OnePlus TV U1S Series, External TV Camera Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

Facebook to Take Action Against Users Repeatedly Sharing Misinformation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  2. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  3. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  4. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  5. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
  7. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  10. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Reportedly Won’t Get Always-on Display Feature
  2. Scientists Find the Maximum Limits of Human Life Through Study of Blood Markers
  3. RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 Laptops Get Ryzen Edition Versions
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event, Expected to Take Place in June
  5. Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demands to Post 512 Percent Q4 Profit Growth
  6. Dell Launches New Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex Range in India
  7. Xbox, Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Set for June 13
  8. Xiaomi Fills Market Gap Left by Huawei as Revenue Surges 55 Percent in Q1 2021
  9. Cryptocurrency Prices Turn Choppy as Bounce Momentum Ebbs
  10. Lockheed Martin And General Motors Join Hands To Develop Rover For NASA's Artemis Missions To Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com