Technology News
loading

Facebook Goes Meta: Twitter, CEO Jack Dorsey, Others Take Jibes at Rebranding

Mark Zuckerberg has billed Meta to be the future of both Facebook and the Internet.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 October 2021 11:56 IST
Facebook Goes Meta: Twitter, CEO Jack Dorsey, Others Take Jibes at Rebranding

Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook rebranded itself to Meta, but names of its social media apps remain the same

Highlights
  • Facebook rebranded the comapny name to Meta
  • Mark Zuckerberg said new name focusses on "metaverse"
  • Users on Twitter had a go at the new name

Facebook on Thursday announced it was changing the parent company's name to “Meta.” Following the move, many people saw the rebranding exercise as an excuse to have a go at the social media giant. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was among them. He suggested that the new name of the company was confusing and it was not clear what it referred to. He called the title “self-referential.”

Zuckerberg has billed “Meta,” which comes from the word “metaverse,” as the future of both Facebook and the Internet. But Dorsey did not appear convinced about the exercise. “meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential,” he tweeted.

He was not alone. Twitter, too, joined him in having a good laugh.

The post has been retweeted over 23,000 times and has got 1.64 lakh ‘likes,' at the time of writing. One user (@AOC) had a dig on Facebook by referring to privacy concerns of its users and controversies surrounding it over allegedly giving importance to profit over removing problematic content.

Check some more hilarious reactions to Facebook's name changing exercise.

A week earlier, Dorsey had suggested he thought the idea of “metaverse” was dystopian. Referring to the term, a Twitter user said it was first coined by the science-fiction writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel "Snow Crash.” "It originally described a virtual world owned by corporations where end users were treated as citizens in a dystopian corporate dictatorship," the user said, asking, “What if Neal was right?"

Dorsey retweeted it, adding, "NARRATOR He was."

While Facebook's parent company will now be known as Meta, its social media apps — Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — which are used by billions of users worldwide, will continue to run under their present names.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Facebook Meta, Facebook Rebranding, Facebook Name Change, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter, Jack Dorsey
Meta Plans to Launch Smartwatch With Camera as Competitor to Apple Watch, Leaked Photo Shows
Apple Results Hit by Supply Chain Woes, CEO Tim Cook Says Holiday Quarter Impact Will Be Worse

Related Stories

Facebook Goes Meta: Twitter, CEO Jack Dorsey, Others Take Jibes at Rebranding
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook Changes Name to Meta as It Refocusses on Virtual Reality
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Launched: All Details
  3. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  4. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Could Be Planning to Launch an Apple Watch Rival
  5. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  6. Apple Doubled Its Business in India, CEO Tim Cook Says
  7. Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming NFTs Get Dedicated Digital Wallet
  8. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Labour Shortage Hinders One-Day Delivery Ambitions for Prime Members
  2. Facebook Goes Meta: Twitter, CEO Jack Dorsey, Others Take Jibes at Rebranding
  3. Redmi Note Series Global Sales Surpass 240 Million, Xiaomi Promises 10,000 Stores
  4. Major Hack Attack Costs Cream Finance Over $130 Million in Cryptocurrencies
  5. Cryptocurrency: Ether Hits All Time High of $4,400
  6. Samsung Leads Q3 Global Smartphone Shipments, Apple Beats Xiaomi Amid Market Slowdown: IDC
  7. Apple Doubled Its Business in India in Fiscal 2021, CEO Tim Cook Says
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Recover From Mid-Week Dip as Dogecoin Rallies to Rise 29 Percent
  9. Amazon Reports Slump in Profits Due to Labour, Supply Issues; Expects It to Continue Through Holiday Quarter
  10. Apple Results Hit by Supply Chain Woes, CEO Tim Cook Says Holiday Quarter Impact Will Be Worse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com