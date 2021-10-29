Facebook on Thursday announced it was changing the parent company's name to “Meta.” Following the move, many people saw the rebranding exercise as an excuse to have a go at the social media giant. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was among them. He suggested that the new name of the company was confusing and it was not clear what it referred to. He called the title “self-referential.”

Zuckerberg has billed “Meta,” which comes from the word “metaverse,” as the future of both Facebook and the Internet. But Dorsey did not appear convinced about the exercise. “meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential,” he tweeted.

meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential. — jack⚡️ (@jack) October 28, 2021

He was not alone. Twitter, too, joined him in having a good laugh.

BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter — Twitter (@Twitter) October 28, 2021

The post has been retweeted over 23,000 times and has got 1.64 lakh ‘likes,' at the time of writing. One user (@AOC) had a dig on Facebook by referring to privacy concerns of its users and controversies surrounding it over allegedly giving importance to profit over removing problematic content.

Meta as in “we are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda machine for boosting authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society… for profit!” https://t.co/jzOcCFaWkJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 28, 2021

Check some more hilarious reactions to Facebook's name changing exercise.

"Ever since I Meta girl like you ,I'll never switch up like Facebook" pic.twitter.com/wDZuO7as1n — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 28, 2021

#Facebooknewname



Facebook changing its corporate name to #Meta

for attracting more audience? pic.twitter.com/1KBe4QSnsX — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) October 29, 2021

Someone: Why did you change the name of Facebook to #META



Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/VMVY9OQDpS — Pankaj Gautam (@Tea_holicc) October 29, 2021

The next time facebook won't work it would be called as

Metadown #tmkoc #meta pic.twitter.com/EIGoQGnSyN — ANMOL KAUR (@anmol_banga) October 28, 2021

Can't have problems with Facebook if the company isn't called Facebook #Meta pic.twitter.com/AdZvrD1bWi — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) October 28, 2021

REPORT: FACEBOOK CONSIDERED CHANGING NAME TO "THE META", BUT JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE ADVISED THEM TO JUST GO WITH "META". MUCH CLEANER. pic.twitter.com/FHVu7JiIRd — Hard Money (@hardmoneymag) October 28, 2021

A week earlier, Dorsey had suggested he thought the idea of “metaverse” was dystopian. Referring to the term, a Twitter user said it was first coined by the science-fiction writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel "Snow Crash.” "It originally described a virtual world owned by corporations where end users were treated as citizens in a dystopian corporate dictatorship," the user said, asking, “What if Neal was right?"

Dorsey retweeted it, adding, "NARRATOR He was."

While Facebook's parent company will now be known as Meta, its social media apps — Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — which are used by billions of users worldwide, will continue to run under their present names.

