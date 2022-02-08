Technology News
loading

Facebook-Parent Meta Executive Vishal Shah Pitches Metaverse Business to Advertisers at IAB ALM

Shah said, “The metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money.”

By Reuters | Updated: 8 February 2022 11:28 IST
Facebook-Parent Meta Executive Vishal Shah Pitches Metaverse Business to Advertisers at IAB ALM

Facebook makes most of its revenue through digital advertising

Highlights
  • Meta is betting metaverse will be the successor to the mobile Internet
  • Meta suffered major share losses
  • The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money

The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball.

The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York.

"Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain, and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

Facebook, which makes most of its revenue through digital advertising, changed its name to Meta in October to reflect its new bet on the metaverse, a futuristic idea of a network of virtual environments accessed via different devices where users can work, socialise, and play.

On the advertising conference's agenda later this week is a fireside chat with Neal Stephenson, the science-fiction author who coined the term "metaverse" in his 1992 dystopian novel "Snow Crash." Stephenson will speak on the same day that features panels with Unilever Plc's marketing vice president and Hewlett Packard's head of global media investment.

Meta, which is betting the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile Internet, has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality. It has not shared many details about how brands will monetise in the metaverse.

Shah, who said the Foo Fighters would perform a concert in its virtual reality events app Horizon Venues after the Super Bowl on Sunday, pointed to the company's partnership with the National Football League that allows users to outfit their VR avatars with team jerseys as an experiment in digital goods.

Meta suffered major share losses week after reporting sputtering user growth and giving a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast, which it partially blamed on Apple Inc's privacy changes which have made it harder for brands to target and measure advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

Shah said that before the metaverse is fully realised - which he said could be a decade away - businesses should continue to use its commerce channels on Facebook and Instagram and told advertisers to try out building augmented reality advertisements.

"Everything you're doing now across our apps will benefit you in this metaverse future," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta
Twitter-Funded Social Media Project Bluesky Adds Jack Dorsey to Board

Related Stories

Facebook-Parent Meta Executive Vishal Shah Pitches Metaverse Business to Advertisers at IAB ALM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  4. Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years
  5. James Webb Telescope Detects First Photons in Space: NASA
  6. Motorola Edge-Series Smartphone India Launch Date Revealed
  7. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  8. Majority of Cryptos See Gains Challenging Fears of Crypto Winter
  9. GTA 5, GTA Online to Launch for PS5, Xbox Series S/X on March 14
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Visualise Periscope Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Said to Buy Startup That Makes Music With Artificial Intelligence
  2. Amazon Plans to More Than Double Maximum Base Salary for US Employees to $350,000: Report
  3. Nubia Red Magic 7 Series Gaming Smartphones Launch Set for February 17
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra Renders Surface Online, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Facebook-Parent Meta Executive Vishal Shah Pitches Metaverse Business to Advertisers at IAB ALM
  6. Twitter-Funded Social Media Project Bluesky Adds Jack Dorsey to Board
  7. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Other Major Cryptocurrencies Open With Gains as Green Takes Over Price Charts
  8. Honor 60 SE With 120Hz Curved Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Motorola Edge Series Teased to Launch in India on February 24, Motorola Edge 30 Pro Expected
  10. Tesla Receives Subpoena From US Securities Regulator Over 2018 Settlement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.