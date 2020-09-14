Technology News
Facebook Messenger Now Allows Users to Watch Videos Together Online

Facebook joins a crowded field of companies rushing to dominate the stay-at-home market.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 September 2020 18:14 IST
Facebook Messenger Now Allows Users to Watch Videos Together Online

Facebook launched Messenger Rooms in July as it looks to take on Zoom that has become a household name

  • Netflix also has a similar feature called "Netflix Party
  • FB rolled out a feature to broadcast live video call with up to 50 people
  • Users can invite people to join Messenger Rooms

Facebook said on Monday that its users will now be able to watch videos with their friends online using the social media company's Messenger app, enabling them to see reactions in real time.

The "Watch Together" feature will allow a user to add up to eight people through a video call and up to 50 people through its videoconferencing tool Messenger Rooms.

The company launched the tool in July as it looks to take on Zoom that became a household name driven by the coronavirus-driven boom in demand for its platform.

Facebook joins a crowded field of companies rushing to dominate the stay-at-home market as millions of people turn to online platforms to stay connected for work, social life and school amid health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix also has a similar feature called "Netflix Party" that allows multiple users to join in and watch a film on the same screen.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Facebook Messenger Now Allows Users to Watch Videos Together Online
