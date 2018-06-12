Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Memories Launched, a Expansion of Its 'On This Day' Feature

 
, 12 June 2018
Facebook Memories Launched, a Expansion of Its 'On This Day' Feature

Facebook has launched a new dedicated page called "Memories" that will keep moments you shared with friends and family over the years at a single place.

It will include posts and photos, friends you have made and major life events over the years.

The new page is an expansion of existing Facebook features like "On This Day".

"Every day more than 90 million people use 'On This Day' to reminisce about these moments they have shared on Facebook," said Oren Hod, Product Manager at Facebook, in a blog post on Monday.

The new "Memories" page will have several sections.

The "Friends Made On This Day" section will include a list of friends you made on this date in the past, including special videos or collages that celebrate your friendversaries.

"Recaps of Memories" section will feature seasonal or monthly recaps of memories that have been bundled into a message or short video.

"Memories You May Have Missed" section will show you the posts that you might have missed from the past week.

"You can still access your memories through the 'Memories' bookmark either to the left of your News Feed on your computer or in the 'more' tab on the bottom right of your mobile app," said Hod.

You can also access "Memories" through notifications and via messages in News Feed.

Further reading: Social, Facebook
Facebook Memories Launched, a Expansion of Its 'On This Day' Feature
