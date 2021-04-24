Technology News
loading

Mark Zuckerberg Asks Question on Facebook. Followers Respond, But His Father Wins Hearts

Mark Zuckerberg indicates that Facebook is up to something big.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 April 2021 11:46 IST
Mark Zuckerberg Asks Question on Facebook. Followers Respond, But His Father Wins Hearts

Mark Zuckerberg's exchange with his father won hearts on Facebook

Highlights
  • “Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?”, Zuckerberg's dad commented
  • Zuckerberg said he had lost 10 pounds in the last one month
  • Facebook plans to launch short-form audio clips called Soundbites

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on Friday, had a question for his millions of followers on the social media platform. “Do you ever get so excited about what you're working on that you forget to eat meals?" he wrote in a post. In the first comment, the author himself answered the question. He said that it kept happening with him. "I think I've lost 10 pounds in the last month from this, but our new products are going to be (fire emoji),” he said.

The most heart-warming comment came from Mark Zuckerberg's father, Edward. He asked his son, “Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?” Replying to Zuckerberg senior's comment, one user, Issac Arturo, said the exchange between the father and son was wholesome. “You can be a billionaire but your parents never stop worrying about you,” he wrote.

Do you ever get so excited about what you're working on that you forget to eat meals?

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Many others, too, responded to the Facebook CEO's question in their own ways. A user Danielle W. Lundberg said she wished she forgot to eat "but I get hungry and I get headaches".

Taking a jibe, another user Caitriona Fiáin Ní Dhaltúin wrote he knew what Zuckerberg was up to. "Yes, I know what you mean. Working so hard exposing the corrupt cabal," he said.

User Jay Padriga, said that he would now leave going to the gym and start working for Facebook founder. "I'm giving up my gym plans and will work for you instead," he commented.

While Zuckerberg said he had lost 10 pounds in the last one month, Bhupendra Raut said he had gained 10kg during the COVID lockdown. "I gained 10 kg in this covid time," Raut said.

Since crypto-mania has taken over the world over the past few months, a user, Camil Suello Nuesca, hoped Zuckerberg was working on something related to digital currency. "I hope it's crypto-related," she said.

However, one user, Rabab Kamal says she was exactly the opposite of Zuckerberg. "I get so excited to the point where I eat more meals!!! Then I forget to work!!" she said.

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg announced that his company was planning to launch several audio products, including a Clubhouse-style live audio rooms and a way for users to find and play podcasts. Facebook's decision to venture into the audio market comes following the explosion of interest in Clubhouse, an invite-only audio social media app currently only on iOS where billionaires and celebrities, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have popped in to chat.

Zuckerberg said in the coming months the world's largest social media network plans to launch new features, including short-form audio clips called Soundbites and ways to create sound effects or improve audio quality.

So, as Facebook constantly changes and evolves to adapt to its users' needs and technological developments, what is the one feature you're most excited about?

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, MArk Zuckerberg, Clubhouse, Soundbites
Apple to Help Employees Get COVID-19 Vaccine Shots for at Its Offices

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg Asks Question on Facebook. Followers Respond, But His Father Wins Hearts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  2. Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  3. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  4. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X Phones to Launch in India Today
  5. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  6. SpaceX-NASA Successfully Launches Crew-2 Astronauts to ISS: Watch Video
  7. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  8. Oppo A53s 5G to Launch in India on April 27, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
  9. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  10. Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India for World Book Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Mark Zuckerberg Asks Question on Facebook. Followers Respond, But His Father Wins Hearts
  2. Apple to Help Employees Get COVID-19 Vaccine Shots for at Its Offices
  3. Twitter Now Allows Android, iOS Users to Share 4K Images
  4. Crafting Broader Cryptocurrency Regulations, No Intend to Ban, Says Turkey Central Bank Head
  5. YouTube Will Now Let Creators Change Name, Profile Picture Without Affecting Google Account: Report
  6. PlayStation Now to Add Support for Streaming 1080p Capable Games This Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Getting April 2021 Security Patch, Bug Fixes With Latest Update: Report
  8. Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 With Replaceable Tip Launched at Half the Price of Its Predecessor
  9. Bitcoin Sinks Below $50,000 as Cryptocurrencies Stumble Over Biden Tax Plans
  10. Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 Notebook, New Xiaoxin Laptops Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com