Technology News
loading

Facebook Making Ads More Playful to Prompt Interactions

Ads with such interactive features are not uncommon, particularly on smartphones.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 15:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Making Ads More Playful to Prompt Interactions
Highlights
  • Advertisers can use augmented reality, games, and playful polls
  • Creativity is the key: Facebook
  • Ads with such interactive features are not uncommon

Facebook said Thursday it will let advertisers pack more fun into marketing messages with augmented reality, games and playful polls to prompt interactions.

People using the leading social network or its Instagram or Messenger services could be enticed with ads that ask for opinions, invite game moves, or tap into camera capabilities to provide a virtual glimpse at how they might look wearing certain lipstick.

Ads with such interactive features are not uncommon, particularly on smartphones.

"Advertising needs to work harder than ever to be more relevant and rewarding for the people we're making it for," said Facebook vice president of global business marketing and chief creative officer Mark D'Arcy.

"Creativity, as always, is the key and our new polling, AR, and Playable Ads are great examples of more interactive and playful ways to surprise, delight, inform, and connect with the audiences and communities we all serve."

The rise of interactive advertising is a strong example of how internet users in the era of smartphones and social media have become part of the creative process online and expected engagement, according to D'Arcy.

Ads at a "Stories" feature at ephemeral photo and video sharing service Instagram already allows for polls or fielding questions. Those tools will now be applied to video ads in the leading social network mobile app, according to Facebook.

Facebook advertisers will be able to incorporate augmented reality into marketing messages in the coming months, according to executives.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Batman Arkham Collection, Lego Batman Series Games Free for a Limited Time on Epic Games Store
Alphabet Unit Wing to Make Drone Deliveries for Walgreens, FedEx in the US
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Making Ads More Playful to Prompt Interactions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 8A Display, Design Revealed Ahead of September 25 Launch
  2. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  3. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  4. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  5. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  6. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
  8. 30 Hidden Features of iOS 13 That You Should Definitely Check Out
  9. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  10. OnePlus 7T to Offer 23 Percent Faster Charging With Warp Charge 30T: CEO
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Moves to Trademark 'Slofie,' the Company's Moniker for Slow Motion Selfies
  2. Android TV Will Be Updated to Android 10 by End of 2019: Report
  3. BSNL Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge With 180 Days Validity Price in India Cut for a Limited Time, Now at Rs. 799
  4. iOS 13 Brings Real-Time Lyrics Feature to Apple Music for Some Karaoke-Style Fun
  5. WhatsApp Status Updates Can Now Be Shared as a Facebook Story for Both Android, iPhone Users
  6. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha With Curved Display Teased, Might Breach 100 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio Mark
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Price to Be Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days: All Details
  8. Redmi 8A Display Teased on Flipkart, Mi.com Gets Event Page Ahead of September 25 Launch
  9. Apple's Communications Head Steve Dowling Quits
  10. Realme X2 to Debut With Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech Confirmed Too
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.