Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Takes a Dig at Facebook's New Logo, Rebranding

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey through a tweet has dunked on the "from Facebook" rebranding.

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 14:59 IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey isn't alone in mocking Facebook's rebranding

Highlights
  • Twitter CEO on Tuesday posted a tweet dunking on Facebook's new logo
  • Facebook will showcase its rebranding on Instagram and WhatsApp
  • Twitter earlier counter Facebook by announcing ban on political ads

Facebook earlier this week announced its rebranding and introduced a new logo with its name featured in all uppercase letters. The Menlo Park, California-based company claimed that the new logo is designed to convey "optimism." However, many netizens have made fun of the social media giant. The list of mockers is joined by none other than Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who has posted a tweet deriding Facebook's new logo design. The new Facebook logo comes several months after the company revamped its "big blue" Facebook app. Alongside its placement on the Facebook site, the logo will be visible on other products and marketing materials of Facebook to reflect a unified leadership.

The key change that Facebook has implemented on its new logo the brand name that comes in all uppercase letters. This is what Dorsey, 42, has used to take a dig at the update.

Additionally, the tweet posted by Dorsey on Tuesday has dunked on the "from Facebook" rebranding that Facebook is set to feature across its products and services, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

 

Facebook's brand update move was long presumed since the company not only owns some of the mass-consumed products but also caters to a wide variety of audiences -- including celebrities and influencers using Instagram and regular smartphone users communicating through WhatsApp. However, marketing experts largely believe that the rebranding move is similar to what Google made with its parent company Alphabet.

Dorsey's reaction to the brand updates by Facebook comes days after Twitter announced the suspension of all paid political ads on the micro-blogging network. That announcement was apparently to counter Facebook that has been facing pressure for serving ads that spread false information during elections. Twitter's ban on political advertising was also seen ratcheting up pressure on Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg to take a similar route to limit the circulation of fake news and misinformation on the social media platform.

Having said that, Dorsey isn't lonely mocking Facebook's rebranding. Political commentators such as Edward Hardy as well as tech journalists such as The Verge's Nilay Patel and Casey Newton are amongst the jeerers.

 

 

 

US senator Elizabeth Warren also showed her state of disagreement with the rebranding move of Facebook.

