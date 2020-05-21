Technology News
loading

Facebook Launches ‘Lock Profile’ Feature in India for Better Privacy

Non-friends cannot view photos and posts, or enlarge profile pictures of locked Facebook profiles.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 21 May 2020 14:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Launches ‘Lock Profile’ Feature in India for Better Privacy
Highlights
  • The security feature will be rolled out over the coming days
  • Facebook profile lock is designed for people in India, especially women
  • This feature is a successor of Profile Picture Guard

Facebook has announced a new “lock profile” feature that will enable users to protect their information on the platform from being seen by anyone who isn't in their 'friends' list. This security feature is designed for "people in India, especially women" who want more control over their information on Facebook, the company said. The latest profile security feature is touted as the successor of the Profile Picture Guard - launched nearly three years ago. The security feature will be rolled out to all users over the coming days.

What does Facebook profile lock feature do?

Facebook says that the lock profile feature adds an extra layer of security to the profiles on the platform. When the feature is enabled, non-friends cannot zoom in, share, or download users' full-size profile picture and cover photo. Similarly, old and new posts can also be not seen by non-friends if the security feature is on.

While Facebook already provides several privacy options that offer similar security enhancements, the new feature will essentially make things much easier, especially for people who find it hard to navigate plethora of privacy options on the platform.

"We are committed to providing a safe platform for people to express themselves, Ankhi Das, public policy director, Facebook India said in a statement. “We are deeply aware of the concerns people in India, particularly women, have about protecting their online profile. Today, we are announcing a new feature which, in one easy step, will give people a lot more control, ensure their privacy and keep them safe and secure online."

It is also important to note that once users enable the new feature, all the old public posts can only be viewed by friends. It is unclear whether non-friends will be able to send messages via Messenger if the security feature is on. Facebook in the statement also stated that a blue badge will be added to the profile page to remind that profile is locked.

Where can I find Facebook lock profile option?

As mentioned, the feature is slowly being rolled out to the users in India, however, its availability can be checked by tapping More under your Facebook name. If you spot the Lock Profile option, then it is available for you. Select Lock Profile and then tap Lock Your Profile again to confirm.

The new profile security upgrade comes nearly three years after Facebook introduced Facebook Profile Guard. With the Profile Guard, non-friends cannot enlarge a profile photo while looking at a user's profile on Facebook.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook profile lock, Facebook Profile Picture
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi to Launch New Wireless Audio Product on May 26, Could Be Redmi AirDots S

Related Stories

Facebook Launches ‘Lock Profile’ Feature in India for Better Privacy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  2. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  5. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  7. Realme X3 SuperZoom to Launch in India in Mid-June: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Vodafone Idea Removes Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
  10. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Electronics Builds Sixth Domestic Contract Chip-Making Line
  2. AT&T to Drop Misleading '5G' Marketing for Non-5G Networks
  3. US Regulators Open Door to Possible Tightening of Huawei Chip Curb
  4. Amazon Puts Heat on E-Sports Giants With Crucible
  5. Zoom Meeting App Said to Breach Privacy, Plea in Supreme Court Claims Seeking to Ban
  6. For First Time, Scientists Spot an Alien Planet as It Is Being Formed
  7. Facebook Launches ‘Lock Profile’ Feature in India for Better Privacy
  8. Xiaomi to Launch New Wireless Audio Product on May 26, Could Be Redmi AirDots S
  9. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple, Google’s New COVID 19 Contact Tracing API Won’t Work With Aarogya Setu
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com