Facebook Live Now Accessible to Non-Facebook Users on Mobile

As demand for live video increases during COVID-19 lockdown, Facebook is allowing non-users watch live streams from mobile devices, a feature that was earlier available only available on desktop. The new feature is already available to Android users and will be rolling out to iOS "in the coming weeks," reports Engadget.

Facebook is also adding new options like ‘Public Switch Telephone Network', that would allow people to listen in on a livestream via a toll free number. Facebook Live is also working on an "audio only" mode.

The social media giant is experiencing a massive surge in usage of its apps as billions of people stay home.

Seventy percent more people are using group video calls and are spending more time than usual watching Facebook and Instagram Live amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to manage unprecedented load on Internet infrastructure as more people stay home during the lockdown, Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday announced to lower video quality in India as well as Latin America.