Facebook Restores Controversial Led Zeppelin Album Cover

Facebook has reversed its ban on British rock band Led Zeppelin's 1973 album "Houses of the Holy" cover that features nude children. The social media platform had removed the posts circulating the images -- originally created by the designer Aubrey Powell -- citing community standards, pitchfork.com reported on Friday.

The Grammy-nominated album's cover shows images of naked children climbing the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.

"As our community standards explain, we don't allow nude images of children on Facebook. But we know this a culturally significant image. Therefore, we're restoring the posts we removed," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement given to music portal Ultimate Classic Rock (UCR).

While removing the image, Facebook had said: "Nudity can be shared for a variety of reasons, including as a form of protest, to raise awareness about a cause, or for educational or medical reasons. We default to removing sexual images to prevent non-consensual or underage content from being shared".

This isn't the first time Facebook has come in conflict over controversial album art.

In 2011, at the time of the 20th anniversary of American rock band Nirvana's album "Nevermind", Facebook temporarily banned that album cover over similar concerns, reports Rolling Stone.